Jorge Lorenzo riding an iconic MotoGP bike today at Misano

The Cagiva 500 in the spotlight today in Italy

Cagiva 500
Cagiva 500

Jorge Lorenzo is riding a Cagiva 500 today at Misano.

The three-time MotoGP champion will complete some laps on one of the most iconic motorcycles from the old 500cc two-stroke class.

John Kocinski rode the C594 to finish third in the 1994 world championship.

Kocinski’s finish represents the best-ever result for the Cagiva brand in the championship.

The Cagiva was the closest European rival to the dominant Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki.

Eddie Lawson won the 1992 Hungarian Grand Prix riding a Cagiva, while two years later Kocinski won in Australia with the same version of the bike that Lorenzo is riding today.

It remains an legendary and beautiful reminder of the sport’s past.

Cagiva 500
Cagiva 500

Today at the track named after Marco Simoncelli, Lorenzo is bringing the old bike out of hiding.

He is riding it as part of Proday, an event which brought motorcycle enthusiasts together with champions like Lorenzo.

Marco Melandri, Marco Lucchinelli, Dario Marchetti and Mattia Casadei are also on track.

Giovanni Castiglioni, part of the family which now owns Cagiva and a partner at sponsor Vmoto, said: “When Graziano Milone [Vmoto boss] proposed to me to bring the Cagiva 500 Gp to Proday, I welcomed it with great enthusiasm.

“It will be great to see one of the [creations] of my family back on the track, led by a 5-time world champion, and I want to thank Proday and Vmoto for this wonderful initiative."

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
What’s the latest in the tug-of-war to sign Adrian Newey?
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta reveals what prevented a deal to join VR46’s Moto2 team
Pedro Acosta, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Pedro Acosta, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren accused of being too “polite” as Lando Norris strategy decisions scrutinised
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
2024 MotoGP calendar: Updated dates and locations
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
4h ago
Ralf Schumacher reacts to kind reception after coming out as gay
Ralf Schumacher with his boyfriend, Etienne
Ralf Schumacher with his boyfriend, Etienne

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Lorenzo riding an iconic MotoGP bike today at Misano
Cagiva 500
Cagiva 500
MotoGP
News
5h ago
VR46 disagree with Ducati’s decision to run only three factory bikes
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
6h ago
Williams send ‘stepping stone’ warning to Carlos Sainz as he mulls over F1 future
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
BSB
News
6h ago
Replacement named for Rory Skinner who delivers update on rehab from broken leg
Rory Skinner
Rory Skinner