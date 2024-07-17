Jorge Lorenzo riding an iconic MotoGP bike today at Misano

Jorge Lorenzo is riding a Cagiva 500 today at Misano.

The three-time MotoGP champion will complete some laps on one of the most iconic motorcycles from the old 500cc two-stroke class.

John Kocinski rode the C594 to finish third in the 1994 world championship.

Kocinski’s finish represents the best-ever result for the Cagiva brand in the championship.

The Cagiva was the closest European rival to the dominant Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki.

Eddie Lawson won the 1992 Hungarian Grand Prix riding a Cagiva, while two years later Kocinski won in Australia with the same version of the bike that Lorenzo is riding today.

It remains an legendary and beautiful reminder of the sport’s past.

Cagiva 500

Today at the track named after Marco Simoncelli, Lorenzo is bringing the old bike out of hiding.

He is riding it as part of Proday, an event which brought motorcycle enthusiasts together with champions like Lorenzo.

Marco Melandri, Marco Lucchinelli, Dario Marchetti and Mattia Casadei are also on track.

Giovanni Castiglioni, part of the family which now owns Cagiva and a partner at sponsor Vmoto, said: “When Graziano Milone [Vmoto boss] proposed to me to bring the Cagiva 500 Gp to Proday, I welcomed it with great enthusiasm.

“It will be great to see one of the [creations] of my family back on the track, led by a 5-time world champion, and I want to thank Proday and Vmoto for this wonderful initiative."