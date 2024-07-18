Aprilia "expected to do a little bit better" in first half of 2024 MotoGP season

Aprilia have been the second best manufacturer so far in the 2024 MotoGP season.

A dominant weekend at COTA for Maverick Vinales saw him claim pole position before winning both races.

Aleix Espargaro also tasted success in the form of a sprint win in Barcelona.

However, Ducati have held the advantage for much of the season over Aprilia.

Aprilia Racing Team Manager, Paolo Bonora is content with the first half of the season, but admits more was expected.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Bonora added: "It has been a good start to the season for us. To be fully honest we expected to do a little bit better in some races.

"We didn't finalise the results at the end but it's necessary to understand that it is a difficult championship with a very high level.

"Keeping these results to the end would be a good season for us. We have seen constant performance from Aleix.

"After many years he knows everything about the bike. We have seen improving results from Maverick.

"We have in mind the performance in COTA which was unbelievable. Also in Portimao.

"But we have seen a very good step in his performance. in Trackhouse, we have seen the same growing that we were searching for at the start of the season and we hope to continue growing in the second part of the season."

Despite not achieving the success they wanted to begin this season, Bonora is hoping that will change as the season develops.

Bonora stated: "The goal for the second half of the season will be to consistently been inside the top five. And to be more constant during the GP's.

"Other competitors are better than us in improving the lap time during the weekend and many times we were in the top part of the ranking during Friday, but we missed something to improve the lap time on Saturdays and during the race on Sunday.

"We have to improve during the GP to raise the confidence of the riders and to better analyse the data to improve the performance."