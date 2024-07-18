Tech 3 identify 2025 goals: "The target will be the podium every weekend"

The Tech 3 KTM team, which together with the Red Bull factory KTM team, will have identical machinery to attack the 2025 MotoGP season.

But they will also be doing so with a brand new line-up as Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales are joining the team from Ducati and Aprilia.

Discussing the goals for what will arguably be the Tech 3 team's best line-up ever, team manager Nicolas Goyon said: "We have been super excited since. The weekend after Mugello has been stressful; I mean stressful and exciting together.

"We knew we had this opportunity and when they confirmed that they would sign with KTM and with us, we were super happy to make this announcement. It's done.

"It's official. Enea and Maverick are two race winners. This is something quite new for Tech 3 in general.

"They are going to be inside a big group of riders that are able to win every weekend.

"This is something new for us and for KTM as well. There will be no rookies so the target will be the podium every weekend.

"This is a big effort from KTM that I believe will bring them to the top and the final target of this is to win a championship. I think this is the right way to act to win a championship."

Explaining how close their bikes will be to the factory machines of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, Goyon admitted Vinales and Bastianini will be an extension of the factory team.

Goyon said: "This year was already very similar. Let's say, it was the same structure as KTM. Since the switched to GASGAS we have seen a big effort and we can say that we have the same bike.

"I believe, colours will be different but we will be even closer to them, even though we are very close to them.

"It won't be such a big difference. We will carry on like this and the structure will be like the factory team."

This is something KTM confirmed when signing Vinales and Bastianini, and given their success in MotoGP, Tech 3 could even challenge the full factory team every weekend.

Asked if having two riders of the calibre that Vinales and Bastianini are, as opposed to nurturing a rookie for example, Goyon dismissed it by saying: "We have had some top riders like this before. I remember a year with Andrea Dovizioso and Cal Crutchlow.

"We had some high potential riders and this year was fantastic, there was no extra pressure. Just a nice season.

"I think every rider in our team will focus on there performance, work with its crew and then together as technical staff they will analyse everything together.

"Every rider will have access to each other's data and I think this is the best way to work. I don't think this will be an extra pressure."