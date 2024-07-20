VR46 share the truth about rumoured interest in Franco Morbidelli

VR46 have admitted their desire to sign Franco Morbidelli next season.

The Pramac team’s decision to quit Ducati and become a Yamaha satellite team next year means they will name a new-look rider duo.

Jorge Martin was always inevitably set to exit, and will sign for Aprilia, while Morbidelli is unlikely to be considered for a move back to Yamaha, the factory that got rid of him a year ago.

The vacant bike within Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team looks an obvious landing spot for Morbidelli.

Team manager Uccio Salucci told Motorsport: “I would love to! I love him so much, so I would love to work with him and I have been saying this for a long time.

“Maybe next year could be the one where it becomes a reality.

“Yes, we would give a chance to another guy from the Academy, but it is still a long way off because there are so many things to fit together. I would love to, but let's wait a few more weeks.”

Morbidelli is a VR46 Academy graduate and, next year, Rossi’s team do not have any rider signed up who represents his academy.

Marco Bezzecchi will leave for Aprilia, following Luca Marini out the exit door who joined Repsol Honda a year earlier.

Fabio di Giannantonio, however, is expected to stay and could benefit from the use of a factory-spec Ducati.

The VR46 team currently run year-old bikes but, due to Pramac’s exit, they will profit from using one GP25.

Ducati only plan to dish out one GP25 outside of their factory team, meaning Di Giannantonio’s unconfirmed teammate must ride a year-old machine.

Morbidelli is riding the GP24 this season with Pramac so, if he makes the move across to VR46, would be on an identical bike next year.

The start of Morbidelli’s first season on a Ducati was interrupted by an injury sustained in a pre-season test.

It took him time to get up to speed but a P5 at the most recent round, in Germany, was a reminder of his qualities.