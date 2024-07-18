Pro mountain biker stuns Dani Pedrosa by brilliantly riding KTM MotoGP bike

A professional mountain biker impressed KTM after he was given a chance to ride their MotoGP bike.

Fabio Wibmer is an Austrian trials biker who has stunned fans with videos of his daring tricks and skills.

He has attracted 7.8 million YouTube subscribers, where one breathtaking video of Wibmer leaping off bridges and over cars on his bicycle has been watched 264m times.

But his ultimate test came at the Red Bull Ring where he was a guest of KTM’s MotoGP team.

Wibmer does have 10 years of motocross experience but even he was not allowed near a MotoGP bike without testing smaller versions first.

He was told to the ride a MiniGP bike, where his stoppies and wheelies proved that he had more than an average person’s ability.

Wibmer also rode a KTM RC8 then a Moto2 bike to slowly ramp up the speed and power.

The next day, Dani Pedrosa arrived to talk him through riding a 2023 KTM MotoGP bike.

“I feel like I could just go and race,” the super-confident Wibmer said.

He later exclaimed: “Dude, the power is insane!”

Pedrosa, the most successful-ever MotoGP rider without a championship and now KTM’s test rider, was on-track alongside Wibmer riding a KTM Super Duke 1390 R.

After one lap together, Pedrosa shared a tip about the Red Bull Ring.

“I will show you the secret line,” Pedrosa said. “If you follow that line, you will get your best lap time.”

Wibmer lapped in 01:53 minutes on a MotoGP bike, around 25 seconds short of the lap record.

“I watched him closely, and it was perfect. I’m impressed,” said Pedrosa.

Wibmer added: “I’m aware that very few people get the chance to ride a machine like this.

“The most fascinating aspect is the way you can lean into the corners and discover what angles are possible.

“Although I was still a long way off achieving the lean angles of a MotoGP pro, it still felt like I was already at the limit in some places.”

Wibmer compared his day job to MotoGP: “Of course, if you break it down, the sports are very different.

“But if you make a rough comparison, factors such as balance, bike control, handling, the general feel for two wheels plus handlebars all play a role.”

Watch Fabio Wibmer ride a MotoGP bike below