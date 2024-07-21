Johann Zarco wins Suzuka 8 Hours at the first attempt with Honda

Team HRC won the Suzuka 8 Hours on Sunday, meaning Johann Zarco became a rookie winner.

The LCR Honda MotoGP rider, rather than enjoying a weekend off during the summer break, was taking part in the famous endurance motorcycle race in Japan.

Alongside Takumi Takahashi and Teppei Nagoe, he delivered victory for the Japanese manufacturer.

The win was a record eighth for Takahashi, and a first on his debut attempt for Zarco.

The final minutes of the eight-hour race were nail-biting as Team HRC were slapped with a 40-second time penalty.

But they survived, finishing 7.860s ahead of second-placed Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team.

Team HRC’s win was their 30th in 45 editions of the Suzuka 8 Hours in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Victory was a welcome reprieve for their ongoing struggles in MotoGP.

The manufacturer, who saw star man Marc Marquez walk out at the end of the last season, are enduring another poor year.

Despite the new concessions rules which they benefit most greatly from, Honda have not yet been able to turn around their misfiring project.

Zarco has finished no higher than P12 in nine Sunday grands prix this season, his first since leaving Ducati to join LCR Honda.

Factory teammates Luca Marini and Joan Mir continue to struggle similarly.

Zarco will be the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid next season, when Aleix Espargaro retires, and Honda are banking on his experience to aid their development.

Victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours was, at least, a reminder that the once-powerful brand hasn’t forgot how to win.