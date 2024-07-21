Johann Zarco wins Suzuka 8 Hours at the first attempt with Honda

Victory in Japan is a welcome distraction from MotoGP struggles

Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Team HRC won the Suzuka 8 Hours on Sunday, meaning Johann Zarco became a rookie winner.

The LCR Honda MotoGP rider, rather than enjoying a weekend off during the summer break, was taking part in the famous endurance motorcycle race in Japan.

Alongside Takumi Takahashi and Teppei Nagoe, he delivered victory for the Japanese manufacturer.

The win was a record eighth for Takahashi, and a first on his debut attempt for Zarco.

The final minutes of the eight-hour race were nail-biting as Team HRC were slapped with a 40-second time penalty.

But they survived, finishing 7.860s ahead of second-placed Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team.

Team HRC’s win was their 30th in 45 editions of the Suzuka 8 Hours in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Victory was a welcome reprieve for their ongoing struggles in MotoGP.

The manufacturer, who saw star man Marc Marquez walk out at the end of the last season, are enduring another poor year.

Despite the new concessions rules which they benefit most greatly from, Honda have not yet been able to turn around their misfiring project.

Zarco has finished no higher than P12 in nine Sunday grands prix this season, his first since leaving Ducati to join LCR Honda.

Factory teammates Luca Marini and Joan Mir continue to struggle similarly.

Zarco will be the oldest rider on the MotoGP grid next season, when Aleix Espargaro retires, and Honda are banking on his experience to aid their development.

Victory at the Suzuka 8 Hours was, at least, a reminder that the once-powerful brand hasn’t forgot how to win.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
13m ago
Jonathan Rea worryingly admits: “My career strength? I can’t do it with the Yamaha”
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
13m ago
McLaren respond to criticism of 'grey area' team order to Lando Norris
Rew Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 celebrates with second placed team mate Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 in parc
Rew Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 celebrates with second placed team…
WSBK
News
28m ago
Alvaro Bautista after double crash day: "What happened today is very usual to see"
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
F1
Results
37m ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 and Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 battle for position. Formula 1 World
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 and Charles Leclerc (MON)…
WSBK
News
48m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu on ten straight wins: "I don't believe this!"
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Latest News

F1
Race Report
1h ago
Oscar Piastri wins in Hungary amid McLaren team order row; Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton clash
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 leads team mate Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 leads team mate Lando Norris (GBR)…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 13
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 at the start of the race as Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 runs wide.
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 at the start of the race as Max…
F1
News
1h ago
“Extraordinary” team radio as McLaren make demands to Lando Norris
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco wins Suzuka 8 Hours at the first attempt with Honda
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April