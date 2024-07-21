Pecco Bagnaia announces joyful personal news amid iron grip on MotoGP season

Pecco Bagnaia has married his long-term partner Domizia Castagnini.

A regular in the Ducati garage through the highs and lows, Domizia is always by Bagnaia's side during the MotoGP season.

Taking advantage of the summer break, the couple got married in Italy.

Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Olympic high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi were among the guests.

Pecco and Domizia insisted that all wedding gifts were handed over to a children's charity.

In a fortnight at Silverstone, he will return to the serious business of defending his MotoGP championship.

Bagnaia has newly returned to the summit of the standings, after Pramac's Jorge Martin has led for much of the season.

He is 10 points clear of Martin, 56 clear of third-placed Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia has won three of the past four races (sprints and grands prix) over the Assen and Sachsenring rounds.

Already a two-time champion, the dynamic will shift when action resumes at the British MotoGP.

Ducati know that they are losing title contender Martin to Aprilia next year, after choosing Marquez for their official 2025 rider line-up.

Bagnaia, the Italian manufacturer's star man, must deal with the changing landscape.