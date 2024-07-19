Jack Miller set for "spontaneous" motocross race in Australia

Jack Miller will compete in a motocross race in Australia this weekend.

The MotoGP summer break has afforded the opportunity for Miller to head home and partake in a different sort of motorcycle race.

He will race in the ProMX Championship at Echo Valley in Toowoomba on Sunday July 21.

“A little spontaneous for me to throw a leg over the dirt bike at a national-level event," Miller is quoted by Speedcafe.

"But in keeping with my typical last-minute fashion I thought I'd give it a crack.

“I've been watching the series closely this year, and it has really impressed me.

“It's always awesome to give my partners a little more than we planned by doing these unique one-off events away from the MotoGP circuit, not to mention filling my own cup by riding dirt bikes in general.

“A big thank you to Franko and my partners for helping piece this one together. Excited to see everyone in the valley come Sunday.”

Miller will race twice on Sunday - each lasting 25 minutes - in the MX1 category.

Kyle Webster, Jed Beaton and Nathan Crawford are among his competition.

Miller will ride a Caterpillar-backed Thriller Motorsports KTM 450 SX-F, Fox Motorsports report.

Miller's MotoGP season resumes on August 2-4 at Silverstone.

This weekend's reprieve in his home country is a distraction from the more serious business of re-establishing his results in MotoGP, and finding a new team to keep his career in the premier class going.

Miller will be replaced in KTM's factory team by Pedro Acosta.

He expected to receive a Tech3 seat but claimed he was informed via telephone that would no longer be happening, an hour before the team publicly confirmed Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini as its riders for 2025.

Options for Miller next season include the new Pramac Yamaha project, Trackhouse Aprilia or Gresini Ducati.