Pecco Bagnaia warns Marc Marquez: “Mental games are useless with me…”

Pecco Bagnaia has told Marc Marquez not to bother with psychological warfare when they share the Ducati garage.

Marquez got the nod for Ducati’s 2025 official team, the most coveted bike in the sport alongside Bagnaia.

It was a decision which preempted Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and the Pramac team to exit Ducati for pastures new.

But it gives Ducati’s factory team a star-studded duo - albeit two riders who might clash for the championship.

Bagnaia was asked if he has began to consider what it will be like to have Marquez alongside him.

He told TNT Sports: “I will start thinking about it next year. We know his talent.

“But he’s no different to Martin who is also fast. It will be important to work well, with the same atmosphere in the box.

“On track it’s different - you have to fight with your teammate.”

Bagnaia was warned about the unique psychological games that Marquez could inflict upon him. Has he considered this?

“Honestly, not much,” Bagnaia insisted. “My strong point is the mental side. Mental games are useless with me.”

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty commented: “Everyone knows that you can’t let Marc get under your skin.

“He’s the man in the garage. Pecco will want to establish his dominance when Marc arrives. You think Pecco is quiet but he’s aggressive too.”

This season, a championship battle is unfolding while Bagnaia and Marquez are on different machinery.

Bagnaia leads the MotoGP championship ahead of next weekend’s return at Silverstone.

He is 10 points clear of second-placed Martin and 56 clear of third-placed Marquez after winning three out of four races, across the past two rounds.

The two-time MotoGP champion insists it has never been harder to win: “It’s the highest level we’ve ever had.

“We are six or seven tenths faster at every track. Martin is in great shape, Marc is doing a good job.

“Acosta, Vinales, many riders in the second half of the championship with their contracts signed are more free to ride.”

Notably, championship contender Martin will resume the season knowing he is no longer staying with Ducati.

The Pramac rider was overlooked for the 2025 official team, in favour of Marquez, so has signed for Aprilia next year.

It creates the possibility that he could take the #1 plate to Ducati’s rival Italian manufacturer.

Bagnaia was asked if Martin will return even more fired up, and he said: “Jorge is a very strong rider. His braking points are fantastic.

“Next year, with Aprilia, he will be good because his riding style suits their bike perfectly. He will try everything to steal my #1.”

But, the man in control of the championship at the moment is back-to-back champion Bagnaia.

“Pecco is a silent assassin,” TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli analysed.

“He’s calm, cool and collected. In Jerez, the fight with Marquez, he’s not afraid of contact.

“That contest next year will be great. We’ll see how Pecco reacts when Marquez beats him, and vice versa.”