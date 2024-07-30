Gigi Dall’Igna told “it will be tough for management” when Marc Marquez arrives

Gigi Dall’Igna and Ducati’s management have been warned about the difficult task of maintaining harmony in next season’s MotoGP team.

The selection of Marc Marquez as the 2025 factory teammate for Pecco Bagnaia gives Ducati a sensationally talented and esteemed duo.

However, it also raises new questions about how the manufacturer will cope with two riders accustomed to winning championships who might be each other’s main rival.

“It’s going to be tough for the Ducati management,” Sylvain Guintoli told TNT Sports.

“They have to manage the situation. In a top team you want a top guy, and a guy who won’t be trouble.

“It’s normally what teams do because it works.

“When you get two strong characters - on and off track - it will be feisty. There will be fireworks.

“It will be interesting to understand the dynamics. Ducati made massive sacrifices to get Marquez into the factory team.”

Marquez hit headlines unexpectedly this past weekend at his first World Ducati Week, when his overtake of Nicolo Bulega at the last corner of the Race of Champions resulted in his rival crashing into the gravel.

The initial pick for the 2025 factory Ducati seat appeared to be Jorge Martin, until Marquez bluntly insisted that moving to Pramac (who could offer him a factory bike) was “not an option”.

Martin was then overlooked in favour of Marquez, beginning an exodus of talent from Ducati.

Pramac’s Martin and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi have signed for Aprilia next year, Enea Bastianini is moving to Tech3 KTM and the Pramac team will become a Yamaha project.

But, Ducati are left with Marquez - their No 1 choice.

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgsons said about the selection of Marquez: “There are arguments for and against.

“They have invested a lot of money into Martin so you assume he would get the factory seat.

“But the reality is, it’s a unique situation with an eight-time champion, the phenomenon that is Marquez.

“Marc has never been beaten by a teammate, and he’s had some good teammates - Pedrosa, Lorenzo. He’s destroyed everybody.

“He is super confident and genuinely doesn’t care who his teammate will be.

“He just wants equal machinery. It is going to be fireworks, it will be great to watch.”

The potential problem looms that, if Bagnaia and Marquez are fighting for the ‘25 championship, Ducati must decide how to manage their priorities.

“I don’t believe one will have his own way,” Guintoli said.

“It will be up and down, there will be setbacks, they will take risks to beat each other.”

Hodgson added: “They could cost each other the championship, and somebody else could pick up the pieces. We have seen that before.”

This season resumes next weekend at Silverstone for the British MotoGP.

Bagnaia is top of the standings, 10 points clear of Martin and 56 points clear of Marquez.