A repeat of Valentino Rossi vs Jorge Lorenzo in MotoGP 2025?

A similar teammate feud to Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo has been tipped for next year.

Marc Marquez’s arrival into the factory Ducati garage could stir the pot with Pecco Bagnaia.

The combination of two multi-time champions could bring memories of Yamaha’s warring pair, Rossi and Lorenzo, who infamously required a wall to separate them as they fought for championships.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had it,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said about the tension of Marquez and Bagnaia being teammates.

“We had it at Yamaha with Rossi and Lorenzo.

“Normally when you get two really strong champions as teammates, it creates a lot of tension in that garage.

“A lot of pressure on everybody involved. The pressure is already there but it amplifies when you look across and see, if you are Pecco, Marc. And if you are Marc, you see Pecco.”

Sylvain Guintoli warned: “They are going to fight. They are going to go to the wire. Some races are going to be…

“Those two will be together most of the time. They will get the best out of the bike. The difference between them will be small so they will be fighting.”

Hodgson replied: “We’ve seen them on the deck this year. Next season there will be more of the same.

“You know Marc - full attack, throw the bike in, he won’t care. I respect Pecco - he is silent, a calm assassin but he’s as aggressive. Not prepared to pick the bike up.

“Because he knows that the first time he picks the bike up against Marc, he’ll do it every time.

“Even if it costs him points to crash, because of it, he’s prepared to do it to show ‘you do not take liberties with me’.”

Guintoli added: “Once you set the example, the other riders know.

“You know your challengers, you know the guys you can have a go at, and they will be conservative.

“You also know the nutters - if you make a move, then make it stick properly because they will leave the bike in! They will go for a space! That’s the way Marc races but Pecco is giving it back.”

Ducati have given themselves a duo of riders in 2025 as exciting as Rossi and Lorenzo’s Yamaha heyday.

But, the cost to the Italian manufacturer will be managing both of their expectations to end the season as MotoGP champion.

Marquez was selected to be Bagnaia’s teammate ahead of Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

Hodgson insists that decision was made due to Marquez’s brilliance on this season’s GP23 with Gresini.

“They have got all the data,” Hodgson said. “Look at the other riders on the ‘23 Ducati - they are nowhere. Marquez is by far the fastest.”

But, Marquez will find himself 56 points behind championship leader Bagnaia when the action resumes at next weekend’s British MotoGP at Silverstone.