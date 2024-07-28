Intriguing theory that “clever” KTM could reassign riders “wherever they want”

A theory has been floated that KTM’s new-look Tech3 team might give them the chance to move riders between garages at will.

Brad Binder (who has a “Factory Red Bull KTM contract”) and Pedro Acosta (who will replace Jack Miller) will form KTM’s 2025 factory team.

But the fresh pair of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales will be in the Tech3 team, promised equal machinery and support so effectively giving the manufacturer four factory riders.

Broadcaster Simon Crafar wondered: “They have said the other garage will be KTM, meaning Herve’s side will be a factory-supported garage.

“Not heaps with change, but they will go up a level in terms of support.

“Machinery-wise they have good machinery this season. Pedro has everything, Augusto Fernandez pretty much has everything. But it’s not that.

“It’s personnel. And how the team is run behind the scenes.

“It’s very clever - contracts that say ‘KTM factory garage’ can now be in either garage…

“Another way to look at it; there are two bikes everybody wants, and they’ve turned it into four.

“A lot of riders would be enticed to KTM’s factory garage but less so to the satellite team. If they can make it more attractive they can have four good riders, then put them wherever they want.”

Binder’s manager Bob Moore has previously told Crash.net: “Brad has a contract with Factory Red Bull KTM.”

Before their 2025 rider line-up was confirmed, KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer said: “We see the project as, in our group we have four MotoGP places.

“So we just look generally at the four places, and try to make the best out of it.”

Binder is contracted to the manufacturer until the end of 2026.

Their 2025 line-up will interestingly provide them with former riders from Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia (Vinales) and Ducati (Bastianini), as well as KTM stalwart Binder and current rookie Acosta.

It means they will have a breadth of knowledge from MotoGP’s other bikes.

“The last piece of the puzzle, to get the information, is to bring a crew chief who has worked with the rider along with them,” Crafar suggested.

“The crew chief translates what the rider means, so they really get the information, without it getting lost in translation.”

Binder has said: “Most interesting for me, as one of the riders, is that they’ve taken one rider from Ducati and one from Aprilia.

“It gives us a much clearer indication of what our bike does well, and what it needs to improve.

“Only myself and Pedro have ridden a KTM. If you’ve ridden for other manufacturers, you have a more rounded idea of what to expect coming in, and what your references are.”