Jack Miller: “I want to be here” in MotoGP 2025 “but if it’s over, it’s over…”

Jack Miller has spoken openly about the real possibility of losing his place in MotoGP next year.

Miller will be replaced in KTM’s factory team in 2025 by the outstandingly talented Pedro Acosta.

He initially expected a swap and to move into the Tech3 garage until he received a phone call a few hours before public confirmation that Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales had been signed up.

With few options remaining on the table, Miller’s future is dangling by a thread.

Asked if he hopes to still be a MotoGP rider in 2025, Miller told Motosan: “My plan is yes, I would love to be one. I want to be here.

“I don't see myself anywhere else but here. I feel like I'm still getting better at the end of the day.

“Plus, I'm only 29 years old. The problem is that I came to MotoGP when I was 19 years old. So people remember me from a long time ago, but I'm getting older."

Johann Zarco will be the oldest rider in MotoGP next year when he is 35, and Marc Marquez will be 32.

Miller is still younger, he says: "Exactly. But I feel like I'm getting stronger mentally, physically, everything. So I want to be here.

“I feel like if my career ended tomorrow, would I be disappointed? No.

“Because I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined, but I still feel hungry and want to go for more.

“I want more podiums, more wins, whatever, more strong races before I quit.”

Miller insisted that if his MotoGP journey does come to an end soon, he will harbour no resentment.

“I'm not worried at all,” he said. “I am very lucky.

“Ruby and I have a beautiful house in Australia. We own our cars. We have everything done.

“I'm not going to go home and sit on my ass and do nothing for the rest of my life.

“But we have an amazing start in life, if you think about a normal person leaving school and starting a job or whatever.

“So we are very lucky, we are very fortunate and I have been doing this for 10 years and I am very happy.

“Every day I wake up I think if I stopped tomorrow, these memories that I've created, the impact that I've been able to have on the sport is all more than I could have ever imagined.

“So to say that I am not satisfied with the things I have done.

“I am satisfied, but I still feel that I can give something more.

“But if it's over, it's over; I'm not going to try to hold on to something that is a dying dream. I don't want to be that guy.”

Miller was outperformed by teammate Brad Binder last season, his first on a KTM.

This year a bright start, with a P5 in Portimao, has never repeated itself while Acosta’s eye-catching form has ramped up the pressure on other KTM riders.

Current vacancies for 2025 include Gresini Ducati and VR46 Ducati, although Miller is not tipped for either of those teams.

LCR and Repsol Honda have not yet contracted a rider each but are likely to still with their existing line-up.

Yamaha’s factory team will re-sign Alex Rins, they have previously indicated.

That leaves only Trackhouse Aprilia or Pramac Yamaha as possible landing spots for Miller.