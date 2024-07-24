Is this Australia’s future MotoGP star?

Jacob Roulstone could be a future MotoGP hope for Australia.

He is trying to follow in the footsteps of Mick Doohan, Casey Stoner, Jack Miller and co.

This season, his first in Moto3, he is aiming to claim the Rookie of the Year prize.

“Heading into the first race, I just wanted to get top 20 and maybe or two points,” he told Fox Sports.

“So the expectations have changed a bit now that it’s the second half of the season.

“The main goal is to be rookie of the year and win that championship.

“Angel Piqueras – I’m second just behind him – I’ve raced him since my first race in Spain, so very strong rivals – but that’s my main goal.

“Rookie of the year, and hopefully securing a ride for next year would be another great thing.”

The 19-year-old from Wollongong is riding for Herve Poncharal’s Red Bull GasGas Tech3 Moto3 team.

His season-best result so far has been P8 in Catalunya and Texas.

Roulstone is a graduate of the Red Bull Rookies Cup, the same pathway that has taken Pedro Acosta into MotoGP with KTM.

“It’s been a lot better than I was expecting,” he said about his rookie Moto3 season.

“It was a bit of a shame in Germany to have a big moment and fall off, because I do think that was my best race to date.

“Other than that, it’s been really good in all the races so far except the previous one.

“I’ve still got a lot to learn. I’m still the rookie so there’s still some big steps to make, but I feel I’m [heading] in the right direction with the team.

“You’re in one of the top teams, you have to perform, so there is pressure in that sense.

“Until now, I’ve been the rookie so I can continue learning step by step.

“For the second half of the season, I have a little more pressure and a little more expectation, but nothing over the top – I’m not expected to go and win every race.”

The Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island is in October, a significant milestone for Roulstone.

He sits 12th in the Moto3 championship overall. Fellow Aussie Joel Kelso is 10th.