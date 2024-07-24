Does a social media post hint at a key move in MotoGP rider market?

A track day at Laguna Seca could put the wheels in motion for a major rider move

Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts

A social media post from Randy Mamola may hint at a major piece of the rider market jigsaw.

The veteran rider posted a picture of Wayne Rainey and Max Biaggi.

Alongside the legends? Joe Roberts…

Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts

Mamola cheekily wrote “hmmmm” as he posted the picture of Roberts deep in conversation with Biaggi.

The group were riding on track at Laguna Seca.

The significance is that Biaggi, the MotoGP icon, is now a brand ambassador for Aprilia.

The Italian manufacturer has been heavily linked with bringing Moto2 talent Roberts into MotoGP via their Trackhouse project.

Trackhouse, rebranded this year and the only US team in the premier class, might want an American presence on their bike next year.

Roberts fits the mould.

“We are speaking to a couple of teams right now,” his manager John Hopkins told TNT Sports last month.

“There are a couple of teams interested in Joe.”

Trackhouse this week confirmed that Raul Fernandez had signed a new contract for 2025 and 2026.

But Fernandez’s teammate Miguel Oliveira’s future is unclear.

Sky Italia report that Oliveira will sign with Pramac Yamaha next season which would make his Trackhouse bike vacant.

Roberts riding on-track with Aprilia’s Biaggi in America this week is an intriguing hint.

He is currently third in the Moto2 standings ahead of the next round, next weekend at Silverstone.

