Fabio Quartararo’s pick for MotoGP GOAT is bad news for his idol Valentino Rossi

Fabio Quartararo calls Valentino Rossi his “idol” - but he calls Marc Marquez “the best” MotoGP rider ever.

Marquez is one championship short of Rossi’s total of nine from his legendary career.

His chances of equalling his rival’s tally should increase in 2025 and 2026 when he rides the official Ducati but Quartararo believes he has already done enough to be described as the greatest.

“I really like Valentino but, for me, Marc is the best in history, even if he has won fewer titles,” Quartararo told TwoJeys.

“In 2014 he won the first 10 races. You say ‘let’s see who this guy is…’

“In the wet, in the dry, in the wind, good conditions or bad conditions, he is very fast.

“He is very aggressive. Maybe I am softer. When you see him, it’s like he’s going a second-a-half faster than you.”

But, Quartararo insists that Rossi is who he looks up to.

“My idol has always been Rossi,” he said.

“I won the title in the year that he retired. So I had many things related to my idol.”

Rossi was moved from Yamaha’s factory to their satellite team in 2021, the final season before he retired.

Quartararo was the factory Yamaha’s new star rider.

“In 2021 we exchanged places. It brings pressure,” he admitted.

“He was out of the official team and 15 Italian journalists [said to me]: ‘How are you going to do it because you have taken the place of the king?’

“That year, I managed to be champion.”

Quartararo idolised Rossi since he was five years old.

"It was strange to meet him, and to first take a photo," he said.

"When I was 14 or 15 he invited me to his ranch. I was so excited.

"I said 'what time are we going? Nine in the morning?' He said 'no, 1pm in the afternoon.

"I woke up at 7! He woke up at 12! He ate, then went out.

"Imagine going to the house of your idol. Then he invites you every year. The experience was cool."