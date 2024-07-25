KTM refuse to point finger after "very strange beginning of the season"

KTM have refused to point the finger at their riders despite "the speed being there".

Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Francesco Guidotti believes KTM have had the speed to be more competitive in the 2024 MotoGP season than what the results show.

Following a brilliant double podium with Brad Binder in Qatar to begin the campaign, KTM (outside of rookie sensation Pedro Acosta) have struggled. 

Binder has not been on the podium since, while Jack Miller is without a podium this season.

Guidotti said: "We had a very good start. We had a very good start to the season and a comfortable winter test, let's say. 

"But it's sort of been up-and-down with too many crashes after the first round and we didn't grab what we deserved I would say, because the speed was there. 

"In the last two/three races we missed a little bit of feeling and speed. It's been a beginning of the season that is very strange. It's been inconsistent."

Discussing Binder's season, Guidotti continued: "The speed was always there and in some occasions we missed the moment. For several reasons; some crashes but also we didn't perform in the crucial moments. 

"The speed was there but we didn't grab what he could really do."

With regards to Miller who will be leaving the Austrian brand at the end of the season, Guidotti did not want to blame the Australian for the lack of performance. 

"He lost confidence with the front, where he was really strong [last season] but I wouldn't say that he messed up," added the factory KTM team manager. 

"We win and we lose together. This year we never had the right package for his riding style and we never put everything together to show our potential."

Acosta has been KTM's best rider this season as he sits sixth in the standings, one place ahead of Binder.

And when discussing the young Spaniard, Guidotti was unsurprisingly quick to praise the reigning Moto2 champion.

"With this kind of rider you can never had expectation [laughs] because they always surprise somehow. 

"He's very welcome in this project and he supports us indefinitely in a different way." 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
After two tattoos, will McLaren F1 boss sport a papaya mohawk?
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
5h ago
Sergio Perez '100% sure' Belgian Grand Prix won’t be final F1 race for Red Bull
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen disputes Helmut Marko’s sim racing ban claim: 'I know what is best'
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton teases Max Verstappen with 'act like a world champion' jab
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen tells critics of foul-mouthed radio rants to “turn the volume down”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…

Latest News

F1
News
6h ago
Daniel Ricciardo's verdict as Red Bull driver change decision looms
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
6h ago
Oscar Piastri quizzed about Lando Norris tension amid McLaren team order drama
(L to R): Second placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with team mate and race winner Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren in
(L to R): Second placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with team…
WSBK
News
7h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu already planning next celebration: "I’ll jump in the swimming pool..."
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris admits “I was silly” and “stupid” over McLaren team orders furore
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian…