KTM refuse to point finger after "very strange beginning of the season"

Francesco Guidotti believes KTM have had the speed to be more competitive in the 2024 MotoGP season than what the results show.

Following a brilliant double podium with Brad Binder in Qatar to begin the campaign, KTM (outside of rookie sensation Pedro Acosta) have struggled.

Binder has not been on the podium since, while Jack Miller is without a podium this season.

Guidotti said: "We had a very good start. We had a very good start to the season and a comfortable winter test, let's say.

"But it's sort of been up-and-down with too many crashes after the first round and we didn't grab what we deserved I would say, because the speed was there.

"In the last two/three races we missed a little bit of feeling and speed. It's been a beginning of the season that is very strange. It's been inconsistent."

Discussing Binder's season, Guidotti continued: "The speed was always there and in some occasions we missed the moment. For several reasons; some crashes but also we didn't perform in the crucial moments.

"The speed was there but we didn't grab what he could really do."

With regards to Miller who will be leaving the Austrian brand at the end of the season, Guidotti did not want to blame the Australian for the lack of performance.

"He lost confidence with the front, where he was really strong [last season] but I wouldn't say that he messed up," added the factory KTM team manager.

"We win and we lose together. This year we never had the right package for his riding style and we never put everything together to show our potential."

Acosta has been KTM's best rider this season as he sits sixth in the standings, one place ahead of Binder.

And when discussing the young Spaniard, Guidotti was unsurprisingly quick to praise the reigning Moto2 champion.

"With this kind of rider you can never had expectation [laughs] because they always surprise somehow.

"He's very welcome in this project and he supports us indefinitely in a different way."