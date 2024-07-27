Ducati offer clear stance on Jorge Martin support in title fight

Ducati outline plan to deal with this season's MotoGP title battle

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Ducati have vowed to give Jorge Martin support in his bid for the MotoGP championship, despite their upcoming split.

Martin chose to sign for Aprilia in 2025 when Ducati overlooked him for their factory bike, in favour of Marc Marquez.

It means Pramac’s Martin could win the #1 plate this season and take it to Ducati’s rival manufacturer next year.

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli told Motosprint they have considered the possibility of Martin winning the title: "No doubt.

“On the balance there is the possibility that Jorge can make it.

“Everything Ducati can do for Martin, it will do. And Gigi Dall'Igna would confirm the concept.

“Our support to Pramac and the Spaniard will remain intact, respecting the contracts and the professional approach."

Martin lost the lead of the MotoGP championships last time out at the Sachsenring.

He will enter Silverstone next weekend in second place, 10 points behind champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Ducati know the championship will be theirs this season - via either Bagnaia, Martin or Marquez.

Next season, Marquez will join Bagnaia in red while Martin exits.

Grassilli said about losing Martin, Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and the Pramac team: "Heavy. Yes.

“It is difficult to explain it in words: in addition to the logical working relationship, values ​​such as friendship and human aspect are involved.

“Of the three points listed, the second and third will remain, unfortunately the first will go away. And of the three names listed, all will go away. Unfortunately.

“When we outlined the future scenario, we only had one place available. Numerically, two riders were consequently displeased.

“Including Jorge who, I repeat, will receive maximum support and attention.

“With Enea, since I was asked if the unfortunate 2023 had an impact on the decisions, no. Not at all.

“As for Pramac, we worked to keep him with us: Claudio Domenicali even entered the field. We tried until the last minute. In vain."

VR46’s Bezzecchi has opted to leave and join Martin, forming Aprilia’s factory pair in 2025.

“I'm very sorry for him too,” Grassilli said.

“Marco clearly wanted answers of a certain kind, which we did not provide him. A question of timing, in the end.

“We therefore understand his career choice, of course."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
16m ago
Lando Norris hopes McLaren’s low downforce gamble will “pay us back” in Belgian GP
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
23m ago
Isle of Man TT legends name a MotoGP rider who could tackle the Mountain Course
John McGuinness
John McGuinness
F1
News
52m ago
Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix after grid penalties
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen fastest but Charles Leclerc on pole at F1 Belgian GP
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in…
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Which Moto2 riders could still claim a last-gasp MotoGP seat next year?
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
F1
News
4h ago
Christian Horner details Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase sit-down to address “blip”
Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Max
Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer with Christian Horner …
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Ducati offer clear stance on Jorge Martin support in title fight
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen tops wet final practice as Lance Stroll crashes at Eau Rouge
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…