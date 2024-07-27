Ducati offer clear stance on Jorge Martin support in title fight

Ducati have vowed to give Jorge Martin support in his bid for the MotoGP championship, despite their upcoming split.

Martin chose to sign for Aprilia in 2025 when Ducati overlooked him for their factory bike, in favour of Marc Marquez.

It means Pramac’s Martin could win the #1 plate this season and take it to Ducati’s rival manufacturer next year.

Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli told Motosprint they have considered the possibility of Martin winning the title: "No doubt.

“On the balance there is the possibility that Jorge can make it.

“Everything Ducati can do for Martin, it will do. And Gigi Dall'Igna would confirm the concept.

“Our support to Pramac and the Spaniard will remain intact, respecting the contracts and the professional approach."

Martin lost the lead of the MotoGP championships last time out at the Sachsenring.

He will enter Silverstone next weekend in second place, 10 points behind champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Ducati know the championship will be theirs this season - via either Bagnaia, Martin or Marquez.

Next season, Marquez will join Bagnaia in red while Martin exits.

Grassilli said about losing Martin, Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and the Pramac team: "Heavy. Yes.

“It is difficult to explain it in words: in addition to the logical working relationship, values ​​such as friendship and human aspect are involved.

“Of the three points listed, the second and third will remain, unfortunately the first will go away. And of the three names listed, all will go away. Unfortunately.

“When we outlined the future scenario, we only had one place available. Numerically, two riders were consequently displeased.

“Including Jorge who, I repeat, will receive maximum support and attention.

“With Enea, since I was asked if the unfortunate 2023 had an impact on the decisions, no. Not at all.

“As for Pramac, we worked to keep him with us: Claudio Domenicali even entered the field. We tried until the last minute. In vain."

VR46’s Bezzecchi has opted to leave and join Martin, forming Aprilia’s factory pair in 2025.

“I'm very sorry for him too,” Grassilli said.

“Marco clearly wanted answers of a certain kind, which we did not provide him. A question of timing, in the end.

“We therefore understand his career choice, of course."