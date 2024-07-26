Ducati unleash brand new Panigale V4 for Race of Champions

Ducati have unveiled the brand new Panigale V4.

The Italian manufacturer has unleashed the bike ahead of this weekend’s World Ducati Week, which includes its standout event the Lenovo Race of Champions.

Ducati riders from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes will come together at Misano to ride production bikes in the Race of Champions.

The Panigale V4 will be the bike used for the Race of Champions on Saturday.

Pecco Bagnaia, the MotoGP champion and Ducati’s star man, was spotted taking the new bike for a spin around Misano.

“We have engineered wonder. We are all in love with this bike,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said.

The Panigale V4 features a revised swingarm designed to reduce stiffness and improve feel and traction when emerging from a corner.

The Ducati MotoGP bike has inspired a shock absorber which reduces the weight of the Panigale V4.

The power-to-weight ratio of the Panigale V4 has been upped to 1:15 hp/Kg.

Ducati insist the technologies in the design of the Panigale V4 are taken from their MotoGP bike.

The Panigale V4 S differs from the V4 with a new SmartEC3.0 electronically controlled Öhlins suspension, forged aluminum wheels, and a lithium battery.