Pecco Bagnaia presented with vintage bike as a wedding gift

Francesco Bagnaia was given two of his old motorcycles as an emotional gift for his wedding.

Bagnaia wed longtime sweetheart Domizia Castagnini - who is a regular in the MotoGP paddock alongside him - in Italy last weekend.

Guests included Valentino Rossi, fellow VR46 riders and esteemed Ducati figures.

Bagnaia was pictured alongside special presents, two of his former bikes.

The first was a red and white 125cc Pre-GP Metrakit - a bike that Bagnaia used in 2010 when he was just 13.

He was later reunited with his Moto3 Sky Racing Team VR46 KTM.

Bagnaia spent three seasons in Moto3 without ever conquering the class.

Pecco Bagnaia

"Reach your goals without ever forgetting where you started from," Bagnaia posted to social media alongside his old bikes.

"Thank you guys, you made me happy."

Bagnaia's wedding was big news in Italy where he is a mainstream sportsman.

Now a back-to-back MotoGP champion, Bagnaia was the first Italian to win in the premier class since Rossi.

He also ended Italian manufacturer Ducati's 15-year run without a championship in 2022.

Bagnaia saw off Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martin to win the title in the final rounds of each of the past two years.

He is currently 10 points clear of Martin at the summit of the MotoGP standings ahead of next weekend's return at Silverstone.