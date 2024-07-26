Trackhouse linked with shock move for unexpected Moto2 starlet

Trackhouse Racing are close to finalising their 2025 MotoGP line-up and it's not the name many expected.

Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura

Trackhouse Racing are set to complete their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up with a rookie from Moto2.

But it's not Joe Roberts, reports Motorsport.com, as Ai Ogura is set to win the race to become teammates with Raul Fernandez, who re-signed on Tuesday. 

A deal is yet to be finalised, however, the report says Ogura has reached a verbal agreement with the American team.

Roberts, who like Ogura is a title contender in Moto2, was expected to be the rookie of choice, had Trackhouse gone the route of Moto2.

But despite several conversations with the California-born rider, Trackhouse appear set to snub the chance of putting an American on their machine.

The other contender was Jack Miller, who could be on his way out of MotoGP if he fails to secure a ride at Pramac Yamaha.

The biggest surprise with Ogura joining Trackhouse, is the fact he was part of Honda's plans going forward.

Ogura was seen as the natural successor to Takaaki Nakagami at LCR, but with Trackhouse set to secure Ogura's services, Nakagami will now be expected to stay put. 

Honda twice toyed with the prospect of having Ogura aboard their bike - 2023 and again in 2024 - however, the young Japanese rider rejected the move due to the lack of competitiveness and because he wanted to move up as Moto2 champion.

Ogura will be the third new rider to join Aprilia after Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi were signed to the factory Aprilia Racing team.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
31s ago
Lando Norris heads McLaren 1-2 in second Belgian GP practice
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
F1
Results
4m ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: "Now I'm stronger than Marc, next year we will see"
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
Alpine may buy external power unit | Bruno Famin exits as team principal
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes one of selected teams running FIA cameras amid flexi-wing checks
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren not ruling out Max Verstappen despite F1 penalty: “A big mistake to think…”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Trackhouse linked with shock move for unexpected Moto2 starlet
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen well clear of Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon in first practice
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…