Trackhouse linked with shock move for unexpected Moto2 starlet

Trackhouse Racing are set to complete their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up with a rookie from Moto2.

But it's not Joe Roberts, reports Motorsport.com, as Ai Ogura is set to win the race to become teammates with Raul Fernandez, who re-signed on Tuesday.

A deal is yet to be finalised, however, the report says Ogura has reached a verbal agreement with the American team.

Roberts, who like Ogura is a title contender in Moto2, was expected to be the rookie of choice, had Trackhouse gone the route of Moto2.

But despite several conversations with the California-born rider, Trackhouse appear set to snub the chance of putting an American on their machine.

The other contender was Jack Miller, who could be on his way out of MotoGP if he fails to secure a ride at Pramac Yamaha.

The biggest surprise with Ogura joining Trackhouse, is the fact he was part of Honda's plans going forward.

Ogura was seen as the natural successor to Takaaki Nakagami at LCR, but with Trackhouse set to secure Ogura's services, Nakagami will now be expected to stay put.

Honda twice toyed with the prospect of having Ogura aboard their bike - 2023 and again in 2024 - however, the young Japanese rider rejected the move due to the lack of competitiveness and because he wanted to move up as Moto2 champion.

Ogura will be the third new rider to join Aprilia after Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi were signed to the factory Aprilia Racing team.