Which Moto2 riders could still claim a last-gasp MotoGP seat next year?

Several Moto2 riders are still in the mix to land one of the remaining eight vacant MotoGP bikes for next year.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up has almost taken shape but some crucial decisions are still to be made.

This group of talented Moto2 riders could get the nod ahead of more experienced riders…

Sergio Garcia

The current Moto2 championship leader has been mentioned as an option for Pramac Yamaha.

Now aged 21, he finished 15th in his rookie Moto2 year, last season. But this year he has shone.

Fabio Quartararo said about Yamaha’s new satellite team: “I think [Sergio] Garcia, [Alonso] Lopez are names that are really fast in Moto2.

“And I think they can earn their place into a team like Pramac that at the end will not really be a satellite team, just an extension of a factory [team].”

However, leading the pack at the summer break stage, Garcia has not been linked to a MotoGP move as strongly as some others.

Alonso Lopez

As well as being name-checked by Quartararo, Lopez has also been publicly mentioned by the Yamaha boss.

Managing director Lin Jarvis was quizzed about promoting Lopez from Moto2 into the new Pramac team.

"Who knows,” he responded to Sky Italia.

“We said a couple of years ago that he is a rider we are interested in.

“We are following his career, when the right time comes for him to move up to the premier class we can think about it.

“Now we have just signed the contract with Pramac, we think to the young Moto2 riders for the future.

“But I don't know if this is the right time to take them."

Lopez, aged 22, is currently fifth in the Moto2 standings.

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura has been linked to a step up to a Honda MotoGP seat for several years.

But he is now set to unexpected sign for Trackhouse Aprilia in MotoGP next year, Autosport report.

It would mean severing ties with Honda.

Weeks ago in Assen, TNT Sports’ MotoGP pundits suggested that Ogura might not want to step into MotoGP aboard a misfiring Honda.

“He was adamant,” Neil Hodgson said. “I pressed him on it. He said ‘I won’t go unless I win the Moto2 championship’.”

Sylvain Guintoli added: “He will get the ride at some point. It’s better to stay in Moto2 and win the championship.”

Hodgson said: “I guess he’s hoping that if he waits another year, there’s a chance of improving the bike.”

Guintoli: “Or a couple of years for a rule change. But that’s a long time.”

Instead, it now seems Ogura will surprisingly land on a satellite Aprilia.

Joe Roberts

The American, Joe Roberts, has been strongly linked to Trackhouse Aprilia for 2025.

But that opportunity will vanish if they do sign Ogura.

The rebranding of Trackhouse this year makes them the only US-owned MotoGP team.

To grow their presence further, they might have looked to acquire a standout American talent.

Roberts’ manager John Hopkins said at Assen: “We are speaking to a couple of teams right now.

“There are a couple of teams interested in Joe.

“One in particular, literally at lunch [on Friday], that went extremely well.”

Trackhouse team boss Davide Brivio insisted Trackhouse’s priority was to re-sign Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Fernandez is now contracted for 2025 but Oliveira, according to Sky Italia, will instead join Pramac Yamaha.

Brivio said about looking to Roberts: “This could be Plan B or Plan C, looking at other riders in case we can’t find a good agreement with Miguel.

“Everybody knows, more or less, the market is quite clear. There is one expert rider available otherwise you have to go for a rookie.”

Earlier this week, Roberts was in action at a track day at Laguna Seca riding alongside Aprilia ambassador Max Biaggi.

But, after news of Ogura joining Trackhouse broke on Friday, it seems Roberts will be overlooked for MotoGP in 2025.

Tony Arbolino

Tony Arbolino is largely having a season to forget in Moto2, yet he has still been mentioned for a MotoGP move.

He finished second in Moto2 last year but is currently languishing in 13th.

But Sky Italia, who have reported that Miguel Oliveira will swap Trackhouse Aprilia for Pramac Yamaha, insist that Arbolino is also in the mix to join Oliveira.

He “could have some chance” if he impresses at the next few rounds, even though so many of his Moto2 rivals are having a better overall season, Sky report.

Celestino Vietti

Celestino Vietti’s only apparent hope would be a step up into the VR46 MotoGP squad.

He is a VR46 Academy graduate and Valentino Rossi’s premier class team will want to maintain some presence from the academy next year.

After losing Luca Marini for this year, they will also lose Marco Bezzecchi (to Aprilia) in 2025.

VR46 are expected to keep Fabio di Giannantonio, possibly on factory-spec machinery.

The space next to Di Giannantonio could be up for grabs and Vietti could be a contender.

Vietti’s problem? Franco Morbidelli also needs a new MotoGP seat next year, and is also a VR46 disciple.

Fermin Aldeguer

We know that Aldeguer is guaranteed to be a MotoGP rookie next season.

He has signed a contract with Ducati although it is still unclear which team he will be assigned to.

When Aldeguer penned his terms with Ducati, he openly spoke about joining Pramac on a factory-spec bike.

But Pramac have left for Yamaha meaning Aldeguer must be placed with either VR46 or Gresini.

Gresini appear to be the likelier landing spot, alongside Alex Marquez.

Aldeguer’s manager Hector Faubel told Mundo Deportivo: “By contract, the first year he can ride a Desmosedici GP24 or a GP25. There, Ducati will decide.

“The second year he will take the GP26 no matter what.”

Aldeguer, aged 19, is currently fourth in the Moto2 standings.