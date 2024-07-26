Honda "not sleeping" as "bigger things" to be tested in second half of the season

Honda admits "we have to be confident otherwise we should go home."

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

Honda's dreadful run of form from the last couple of MotoGP seasons has continued in 2024.

Joan Mir leads the way out of the four Honda riders in the championship, but the 2020 MotoGP champion is only 18th, with 13 points to his name.

None of the four Honda riders have secured a top ten result so far this season, in what can only be described as one of its worst in premier class history. 

Discussing the start to the season, Repsol Honda boss Alberto Puig told MotoGP.com: "It was not so easy. We are not where we want to be. We are trying to get there but still far away. [We're] in our standard position. 

"But this is how it is now and we are fighting, trying to catch up and trying many different solutions. 

"But it's clear on the lap times that we are still not there and we know it. We are trying to do as much as possible in the smallest time possible. 

"We are using the concessions and testing a lot but still we have to make big steps."

Stating the obvious, Puig admitted improvements need to be made going forward. 

"We have to improve the bike. This is the point. We know what we are missing but still we cannot find a solution to solve the problem. 

"But out main problems, we know them and have a clear understanding. But how to fix them is still where we are not 100% sure."

Honda introduced two new riders to their line-up this season, Luca Marini and Johann Zarco.

The latter has been a positive influence on the Japanese brand, and the pace he's shown on occasions has backed that up.

Marini has on the other hand struggled to get to grips with the RC213V, however, it's clear that the bike is the reason for his difficulties. 

Keen not to throw in the towel, Puig said Honda are doing everything they can to become a force in MotoGP, once again.

Puig said: "We have to be confident otherwise we should go home. What we know is what we are doing. 

"We know that we are not sleeping. But what we try, whether it works or not is another story. 

"For the second part of the year we will try to bring some new components with the aim that they work. 

"But the guarantee, we don't have it at the moment. We already planned at the beginning of the year to that the second part we would have different things to try. 

"Not small things but bigger things. Hopefully we can make that step and improve." 

