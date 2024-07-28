Marc Marquez apologises to Nicolo Bulega: “I don’t know if there was contact”

Marc Marquez has reacted to the incident which saw Nicolo Bulega crash out of the Ducati Lenovo Race of Champions.

The showpiece event at the Misano circuit ended with Bulega sliding into the gravel, at the last turn, as Marquez overtook him.

Bulega was left gesturing while on the ground as Marquez completed the podium, behind winner Francesco Bagnaia and Andrea Iannone.

“Too bad for the last lap, I felt Bulega crash,” Marquez told Sky Italia.

“I don't know if there was contact or not, I haven't heard much.”

Marquez went to Bulega’s garage afterwards to apologise and clarify what happened, Sky Italia report.

Marquez was quoted by Motosprint: “I will go to Nicolo and give him the helmet I used in the race.

“I want to ask him whether or not there was contact, since I didn't perceive it.

“I only heard the sound of the motorbike scraping on the ground.

“I don't know if he braked more aggressively than usual to close the line.

“But in any case races are races, and we also had confirmation at the start, where there was no shortage of chaos.

“Nicolo was having a good race and I hope he is physically fit.”

Marquez is appearing at his first World Ducati Week this weekend.

It arrives amid the backdrop of the Gresini rider being picked for next season’s official team.

The MotoGP season resumes next weekend at Silverstone where Bagnaia is 10 points clear of Jorge Martin at the top of the standings, and 56 clear of Marquez.

“I have no problem recognizing that Pecco is now the reference for MotoGP and Ducati,” Marquez said.

“He is a great rider from whom I will try to learn, to get as close to him as possible.

“What if I would have tried the same overtaking on Bagnaia? Of course, it seemed like a natural manoeuvre to me and therefore nothing crazy.

“This was a day of celebration and I'm sorry that Nicolo crashed: when you put riders on the track the adrenaline is high, and the race is real."

All 15 riders - from MotoGP, World Superbikes, and British Superbikes - rode the brand-new Ducati Panigale V4 in Saturday’s Lenovo Race of Champions.

“It was great to feel all the warmth of the Ducati people,” Marquez said.

“The spirit of the company is to give your best and always push the bike, and that's how you have fun.

“This weekend I also used the Pirellis for the first time: at the start of the race I was a bit slow because I didn't know the bike or even the tyres; while towards the end my confidence grew and I was fast.

“It's incredible how similar this road bike has performance to a MotoGP."