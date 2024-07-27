2024 Ducati Race of Champions Results

The 2024 Ducati Lenovo Race of Champions was at Misano

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Full results from the 2024 Ducati Race of Champions.

Ducati Lenovo Race of Champions
PositionRiderGap
1Francesco Bagnaia 
2Andrea Iannone+1.462
3Marc Marquez+2.556
4Marco Bezzecchi+3.889
5Fabio di Giannantonio+6.332
6Michael Ruben Rinaldi+10.062
7Franco Morbidelli+10.916
8Enea Bastianini+11.156
9Jorge Martin+12.6
10Michele Pirro+13.109
11Alex Marquez+15.251
12Alvaro Bautista+17.648
13Danilo Petrucci+22.573
14Glenn Irwin+29.134
DNFNicolo Bulega 

Francesco Bagnaia won the all-Ducati showpiece at Misano on Saturday.

The MotoGP champion won the 10-lap race ahead of Andrea Iannone, who started in pole position.

Marc Marquez pinched a podium finish from Nicolo Bulega, who crashed out of the race, at the last corner.

Bagnaia was able to overtake polesitter Iannone on the first lap and maintain control. Iannone gave him a spirited battle but had to settle for P2.

The Race of Champions is the key event at World Ducati Week, held at the Misano circuit in Italy to celebrate the Italian manufacturer.

The race brought together Ducati's riders from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes.

The Panigale V4 was unveiled beforehand and used by riders in the race.

