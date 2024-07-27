2024 Ducati Race of Champions Results

Full results from the 2024 Ducati Race of Champions.

Ducati Lenovo Race of Champions Position Rider Gap 1 Francesco Bagnaia 2 Andrea Iannone +1.462 3 Marc Marquez +2.556 4 Marco Bezzecchi +3.889 5 Fabio di Giannantonio +6.332 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi +10.062 7 Franco Morbidelli +10.916 8 Enea Bastianini +11.156 9 Jorge Martin +12.6 10 Michele Pirro +13.109 11 Alex Marquez +15.251 12 Alvaro Bautista +17.648 13 Danilo Petrucci +22.573 14 Glenn Irwin +29.134 DNF Nicolo Bulega

Francesco Bagnaia won the all-Ducati showpiece at Misano on Saturday.

The MotoGP champion won the 10-lap race ahead of Andrea Iannone, who started in pole position.

Marc Marquez pinched a podium finish from Nicolo Bulega, who crashed out of the race, at the last corner.

Bagnaia was able to overtake polesitter Iannone on the first lap and maintain control. Iannone gave him a spirited battle but had to settle for P2.

The Race of Champions is the key event at World Ducati Week, held at the Misano circuit in Italy to celebrate the Italian manufacturer.

The race brought together Ducati's riders from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes.

The Panigale V4 was unveiled beforehand and used by riders in the race.