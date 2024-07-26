Ducati Race of Champions Qualifying Results: Andrea Iannone on pole

Andrea Iannone will be on pole position for the Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week.

Lenovo Race of Champions Qualifying Position Rider Gap 1 Andrea Iannone 0.04 2 Francesco Bagnaia 0.236 3 Fabio di Giannantonio 0.242 4 Nicolo Bulega 0.349 5 Marc Marquez 0.447 6 Marco Bezzecchi 0.447 7 Michele Pirro 0.469 8 Enea Bastianini 0.492 9 Franco Morbidelli 0.604 10 Jorge Martin 0.724 11 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 0.727 12 Alex Marquez 0.829 13 Danilo Petrucci 1.499 14 Alvaro Bautista 1.644 15 Glenn Irwin 2.278

Ducati have united their riders from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes at the Misano circuit this weekend.

The standout session of the three-day festival is the Race of Champions on Saturday afternoon.

In Friday's qualifying, current WSBK rider Iannone rolled back the years to claim pole position.

A tow from Marc Marquez aided his lap.

Iannone went quicker than current MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia, who was second.

Iannone was a Ducati MotoGP rider until his career was halted by a four-year ban. This year, upon his comeback, he has shown glimpses in WSBK of his undoubted talent.

Marquez - at his first World Ducati Week - qualified in fifth. Jorge Martin was 10th.

WSBK champion Alvaro Bautista notably qualified second-from-last.

Ducati introduced their new Panigale V4 on Thursday, which took to the track at Misano.