Ducati Race of Champions Qualifying Results: Andrea Iannone on pole

Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone will be on pole position for the Lenovo Race of Champions at World Ducati Week.

Lenovo Race of Champions Qualifying
PositionRiderGap
1Andrea Iannone0.04
2Francesco Bagnaia0.236
3Fabio di Giannantonio0.242
4Nicolo Bulega0.349
5Marc Marquez0.447
6Marco Bezzecchi0.447
7Michele Pirro0.469
8Enea Bastianini0.492
9Franco Morbidelli0.604
10Jorge Martin0.724
11Michael Ruben Rinaldi0.727
12Alex Marquez0.829
13Danilo Petrucci1.499
14Alvaro Bautista1.644
15Glenn Irwin2.278

Ducati have united their riders from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes at the Misano circuit this weekend.

The standout session of the three-day festival is the Race of Champions on Saturday afternoon.

In Friday's qualifying, current WSBK rider Iannone rolled back the years to claim pole position.

A tow from Marc Marquez aided his lap.

Iannone went quicker than current MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia, who was second.

Iannone was a Ducati MotoGP rider until his career was halted by a four-year ban. This year, upon his comeback, he has shown glimpses in WSBK of his undoubted talent.

Marquez - at his first World Ducati Week - qualified in fifth. Jorge Martin was 10th.

WSBK champion Alvaro Bautista notably qualified second-from-last.

Ducati introduced their new Panigale V4 on Thursday, which took to the track at Misano.

