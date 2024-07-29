The verdict on Jorge Martin: "How he responds is going to be vital for this championship"

Jorge Martin has his first chance at rectifying the mistake he made at Sachsenring, at this weekend's British MotoGP.

Martin, who led Francesco Bagnaia by ten points heading into the German grand prix, looked set to extend his championship lead before crashing out of the lead with two laps to go.

As a result, Martin has lost the series lead for the first time since the season-opener in Qatar.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Crash.net podcast, Martin's chances of putting that mistake behind him to contend for victory at Silverstone, have been analysed.

"I'm excited to see how Jorge Martin is going to respond," said host Jordan Moreland.

"It's massive isn't it. He's had this break and he's had time; well, I don't think he's had time to think about that much because he's been in Ibiza with Pedro Acosta and Aleix Espargaro, and they've been enjoying themselves.

"But you just know that heading into this week he wants to get back to work and be where he was at the start of the year. And to kind of stop Bagnaia from clearing off doesn't he."

Martin has been consistent for much of this season, however, Bagnaia has managed to become even more consistent, whilst also being faster in recent races.

That's why WorldSBK editor Robert Jones went on to claim that Silverstone could be a turning point in the title fight.

Jones added: "For me, Silverstone - Martin and how he responds is going to be the main talking point for me.

"I think it's huge. We're coming into the part of the season where; Pete [Mclaren] said it, there isn't a bad circuit for Bagnaia.

"There's not a bad circuit for Bagnaia when he's in this form. For Martin, it's difficult to put this pressure on this moment already but I believe he has to beat Bagnaia at Silverstone to send that message and to say 'yes, I made that mistake at Sachsenring but I am here and won't go away'.

"I don't really see it because Silverstone is a circuit he hasn't won at in MotoGP.

"Martin is fast everywhere but it's not a circuit where he has the results to back him up.

"I think Bagnaia starts as the favourite against him but it's important to show Bagnaia that he can beat him again.

"It's been awhile and been a long time in a duel that he's got the better of Bagnaia.

"How he responds is going to be vital for this world championship. None of us want to see Bagnaia run away with it.

"We do want them to be fighting but a lot of it will be determined on how Martin responds.

"Bagnaia is going to be there in every race so can Martin put the mistakes behind him or will they become too much? I think Silverstone will begin to give us answers."

Martin's last victory in a gran prix was back at Le Mans, while the last four grand prix wins have all gone in the favour of Bagnaia, as have most of the sprints.

Discussing the need to beat Bagnaia and regain some confidence, Moreland added: "It's a good point because he hasn't beat Bagnaia in a grand prix since the French grand prix which was the last win he had. That's a long time.

"It's coming up on two or so months. It's a lot of races. He wins the sprints and got that win in Sachsenring in the sprint but you need to get the grand prix.

"That's where the points are. You need to be delivering there. It's a really big weekend for him.