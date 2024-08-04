British MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV for UK fans today

There is an extra way for UK fans to watch British MotoGP on TV - and it's free

Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Great news for UK fans - there is an extra way to watch the British MotoGP on terrestrial television and it's completely free.

ITV have broadcast rights to show four races, across three classes, from the Silverstone round.

The British MotoGP is this weekend from August 2-4.

The MotoGP sprint race on Saturday August 3 will be shown on ITV4 in the UK from 2.30pm until 4pm.

The Moto3 race on Sunday August 4 will be shown on ITV4 in the UK from 10am until 12.30pm.

The Moto2 race and the MotoGP grand prix on Sunday August 4 will be shown on ITV1 in the UK from 12.15pm to 3.30pm.

Alternatively, regular MotoGP broadcasters to the UK - TNT Sports - will also have full coverage of every Moto2, Moto3 and MotoGP session across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

BRITISH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 2
10.45am - Free Practice 1
3pm - Practice

Saturday August 3
10.10am - Practice 2
10.50am - Qualifying
3pm - Sprint race

Sunday August 4
1pm - British MotoGP

© Gold & Goose

