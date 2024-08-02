Miguel Oliveira drops huge hint about "attractive" Pramac Yamaha

Miguel Oliveira looks set to become the third Aprilia MotoGP rider to leave at the end of this season.

The KTM race winner is currently in his second season on an RS-GP, at the rebranded Trackhouse team.

But while team-mate Raul Fernandez has re-signed until 2026, Oliveira is hotly tipped to headline the new Pramac Yamaha project.

“For the moment it looks like there is a very strong possibility I won’t be riding an Aprilia next year,” Oliveira told MotoGP.com.

“Hopefully we can get a closure soon.”

Asked if Pramac Yamaha looks ‘attractive’, the Portuguese replied: “Yes it is! Very, very attractive!

“Let’s see. Things are taking some time but it’s progressing quite well so hopefully we can talk about it soon.”

Turning to this weekend, during a media debrief, Oliveira confirmed he will try and replicate his stand-out Sachsenring weekend by again resisting major set-up changes and focussing on electronics.

“Hopefully we can transform that result into better consistency,” Oliveira said of his front-row qualifying and 2nd-6th place race finishes in Germany.

“We are just taking an approach not to touch so much the bike and work a lot on the electronics. Hopefully, it works also here. Let’s see.”

Oliveira will also have an aero upgrade: “On the side of the fairing, hopefully that will give us also something extra.”

But he is still not able to run the special combined rear brake/clutch lever used by Maverick Vinales, which helps with braking into right-hand corners.

“No, not possible!” Oliveira said. “But we are trying to think of an alternative…”