Alex Rins: “I signed this morning” | TC “next step”

Although it was never in serious doubt, Alex Rins only signed his Monster Yamaha contract renewal on Thursday at Silverstone, just before it was publicly announced.

The former Suzuki and LCR Honda rider had spent the summer break focussing on regaining fitness from his Assen fractures and, while he had ‘some other options’ his main focus was always to renew with Yamaha.

“Before the accident, we were already talking [with Yamaha] and my signature on the paper was this morning!” Rins said.

“So immediately we received the paper from Japan and we did it here in the hospitality with all the staff.

“And for sure I'm blessed. I'm so happy to continue working with Yamaha. They are doing a big effort, the same as me, to improve the bike, to be again on the top, to be where we deserve.

“Two more years working with them, improving the bike. Already from the beginning, we did a step forward, compared with the first test of the season. So we are on the way.”

Despite access to technical concessions this season, Yamaha and Honda remain a long way behind the European brands: Ducati, Aprilia and KTM.

Asked what the next step is for Yamaha, Rins replied: “One step, clearly, that we need to improve is the electronics.

“We did a step with the aero before the summer break and right now we need to do one step forward with the electronics.”

“We need to improve the TC mostly. The traction control,” Rins continued, adding that it is the “system” that needs to change rather than a specific feature.

Rins' deal means all ten factory MotoGP seats are now decided for 2025.