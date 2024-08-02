Mike Trimby inducted as a MotoGP Legend at Silverstone

Mike Trimby, founder and CEO of IRTA, who passed away during last September’s Misano round, has become the first non-rider to be made a MotoGP Legend.

A packed official ceremony was headlined by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Mike’s wife Irene and IRTA’s Tony Congram on Friday at the British MotoGP.

Trimby was one of the most influential and respected figures in motorcycle grand prix racing.

After being asked to represent the riders in pushing for safety improvements in 1982, Trimby went on to lead IRTA (the International Road-Racing Teams Association) for over four decades, organising riders and teams as well as the paddock, grid and facilities at all MotoGP events.

“It’s a very special moment for me,” said Ezpeleta. “Mike is the first non-rider to become part of the MotoGP Legends. A big part of what MotoGP is now is because of Mike Trimby.

“I met him many years ago for the first time when he was representing the riders, even before IRTA. I was the director of the Jarama Circuit. I remember him making an incredible effort.

“To be honest at that moment it was considered strange to represent the riders and not very well accepted by, let's say, the authorities.

"Mike continued doing that and then with the creation of IRTA doing everything to improve the most important thing: The safety of the riders.

“He was crucial for that and without Mike, I’m absolutely sure we would not be here as we are now.

“Later on, when we started in 1991, signing the agreement between IRTA, FIM and Dorna, to be honest, Mike was not especially happy. But working together, we achieved what we achieved right now.

“For me, it's a very emotional moment. Not just because as CEO of Dorna I’m representing what the championship thinks about Mike, it’s because we became very, very, very, very big friends.

“I was very happy to deal with him. He always had the typical British sense of humour! To be honest, in the beginning, it was very difficult to understand each other!

“It was a very emotional moment when we had the news in Misano that Mike [had passed away].

“Now, and with Irene here, I think it’s the proper manner to show in front of everybody how important Mike Trimby has been for all of us.

“I'm extremely happy to announce him as a MotoGP Legend because really MotoGP is as it is right now thanks to Mike Trimby.”