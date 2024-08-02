Tardozzi confirms Di Giannantonio to receive official bike, Morbidelli GP24

Davide Tardozzi has confirmed Fabio Di Giannantonio will receive an official GP25 Ducati bike for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Although it's not been confirmed yet, Di Giannantonio will be staying with VR46 next season.

With Pramac leaving Ducati to join Yamaha, the Italian brand will be reshuffling their they riders and bikes for 2025.

Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will be aboard official bikes at the factory Lenovo team, while Di Giannantonio will also have a GP25 bike with VR46.

But that will be it when it comes to the latest-spec Ducati bikes, as Franco Morbidelli will be riding a GP24, according to Tardozzi.

Speaking to Canal+ Tardozzi said: "There will be one official bike for Di Giannantonio and a GP24 for Morbidelli."

Morbidelli, who is also not confirmed for 2025 as of now, will be moving over to VR46 alongside Di Giannantonio.

That means Fermin Aldeguer will join Alex Marquez at the Gresini Racing team, in place of Marc Marquez.

This wasn't the only subject Tardozzi spoke about on Friday morning, as he discussed the recent 'Race of Champions' event at World Ducati Week.

The topic of conversation once again surrounded Marc Marquez, who on Thursday owned up to his mistake which saw him collide with Nicolo Bulega during Ducati's special race.

"Marc is a racer," said Tardozzi when speaking to Simon Crafar during FP1 at Silverstone. "He is a champion. He doesn't allow himself to be out of the podium.

"I don't want to comment too much. Unfortunately we had this accident, but luckily Bulega doesn't have too many problems on the shoulder.

"At the beginning it was painful but speaking with him yesterday he is recovering quickly. It is a racing accident and it happens.

"Sometimes you have think that it's a spectacular race and not one where you collect points. But Marc is a racer and sees only a better performance for him."