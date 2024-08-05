Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha “struggled even more than the Hondas” at British MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo believes Yamaha “struggled even more” than Japanese MotoGP rival Honda in the British Grand Prix, despite finishing three places clear in both races.

The Frenchman qualified 18th at Silverstone but managed to jump up to 11th in both the sprint and the grand prix.

While Yamaha has made clear progress in 2024 with its struggling M1, especially compared to Honda, Quartararo admitted after practice that he “expected more” from updates brought to the bike at Silverstone.

Despite this, Quartararo was over two seconds clear of the top Honda of Johann Zarco in 14th but said he was “still missing quite a lot”.

“Looks better than what it feels,” he said of his bike, referencing the retro speed block livery Yamaha ran at the British GP as part of MotoGP’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

"It was a bit better because we tried to keep the same bike as yesterday [in the sprint]. So, it was a bit better but still missing quite a lot.

“But we gave everything we had, so we can be happy with what we did even if it’s not enough.”

When it was put to him that he was the leading Japanese bike and was able to fight with the likes of Maverick Vinales and Jack Miller, Quartararo added: “Yeah, but already this weekend we struggled even more than the Hondas.

“Because the grip that we had is even less than them, but like I said I think pushing to the maximum was the only thing I could do today.

"In the end I could fight with Maverick and Miller in the end, and Frankie [Morbidelli] who overtook me on the last lap.

“But we clearly know where our weak points are and we have to work on it to fight for a better position.”

Quartararo’s efforts at the British GP ensured Yamaha kept a healthy advantage over Honda in the manufacturers’ standings, with 27 points splitting them heading to an Austrian GP in which HRC is expected to receive delivery of a new engine.

Yamaha introduced an updated engine specification prior to the summer break, but a third one it has been testing - which is Quartararo’s favourite - is still a few rounds off from being publicly debuted.