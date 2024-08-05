Maverick Vinales’ glum verdict: Aprilia “lowered potential”

Lowly 13th leaves Vinales sounding alarm bells over Aprilia’s current form

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales says 13th in the British Grand Prix is “difficult to accept” as he feels Aprilia’s MotoGP rivals haven’t gained on it but that it has “lowered the potential” of the bike.

Having started the British GP weekend strongly and securing pole with Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia was expected to challenge for a repeat of its 2023 Silverstone victory.

But high tyre wear saw Espargaro fall out of the podium battle to only just cling onto sixth, while Vinales went backwards from eighth to 13th in the grand prix having failed to advance on his qualifying position in the sprint.

Vinales told the media after Sunday’s race that his medium rear tyre severely lost grip after six laps, which led to him finishing 26.7 seconds off the victory and around 15s shy of team-mate Espargaro.

With Silverstone continuing Vinales’ lacklustre run of late, he has called for Aprilia to take stock of the situation as he doesn’t believe Ducati has made bigger gains than the Noale marque.

“Difficult to accept the result,” he said to media including Crash.net at Silverstone.

“Honestly, it’s not what we are looking for. But we need to understand that there is something missing because it’s not even normal the degradation of the rear tyre [I suffered].

“So, we must understand why in the last four races we haven’t been at the level we should have been.

“It’s true that in the sprint sometimes I was able to fight, but as soon as we put the medium tyre we were really just trying to cruise and were not really strong.

“So, it’s important for the factory to stop a little bit and think how we can reverse this situation because it’s getting worse and worse. So, we need to see how we can get up again.”

Battling with traction issues in the sprint, Vinales says this wasn’t a factor in the grand prix, adding: “We left the bike more open [in terms of traction control setting], trying to control as a rider all of the slide and to be honest the spin was under control all the time.

“So it’s not a matter of spin, because the tyre after six laps was completely gone. I passed from 1m59s to 2m01s.

"So, we need to understand what is causing this tyre consumption because I never passed the spin limit all the race.

“It seems that somehow we lost the way to be competitive. I don’t think Ducati improved, I just think we lowered the potential because we need to get back again.

“I’m trying to understand what we are missing, but it’s hard because I’m riding the bike on the limit, but the lap time and the way we are managing the tyres is wrong.”

Vinales also noted that he doesn’t believe his medium rear tyre in the grand prix was defective as he would have struggled from the off in that case, while suggesting that a change in how Aprilia works with used rubber in practice could be something to consider in future rounds.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
11m ago
Aprilia’s British MotoGP pole position masks ongoing race deficiencies
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
13m ago
Maverick Vinales’ glum verdict: Aprilia “lowered potential”
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
F1
News
52m ago
Yuki Tsunoda told to get “on the phone to Aston Martin” as Red Bull F1 door shuts
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1
News
2h ago
Aston Martin’s F1 underperformance scrutinised: “Is it really a great place to work?”
Aston Martin
Aston Martin
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton “right back in the game” and “eyeing championship fight” with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha “struggled even more than the Hondas” at British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pedro Acosta P9, but “KTM will be at the front again”
Pedro Acosta, British MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, British MotoGP
F1
News
5h ago
Daniel Ricciardo addresses Jacques Villeneuve spat: “I would never talk sh** about someone”
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Brave choice, frustrating to see Ducatis overtake” | Bastianini “reminds me of Pedrosa”
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 British MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 British MotoGP