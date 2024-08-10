Jack Miller reveals personal impact of his MotoGP career slipping away

Jack Miller has opened up on the personal pain caused by his MotoGP career seemingly coming to a close.

KTM chose to replace Miller with Pedro Acosta in their factory team for 2025, then didn’t offer him a Tech3 seat either.

Realistic seats he could fill next year appear to be limited to Pramac Yamaha or Trackhouse, but he is not the favourite to land either bike.

Miller explained how his family have changed their plans to come and watch him as frequently as possible, after it became clear his days in MotoGP were numbered.

“I feel good in myself,” he told TNT Sports at Silverstone.

“Obviously I’d be lying if I said it was an easy three weeks at home, trying to find something for next year.

“I’m hanging in purgatory, I guess you could say. I don’t know where I stand.

“The wife and baby weren’t going to come to all of the last races. But it’s looking like they could be my last ones…

“I don’t want to be all sentimental, but it’s been tough. It’s something I worked for and sacrificed for.

“To have it not on your terms is always tough. We are still trying.

“I’m content in what I’ve done. I have to be…”

Miller pays tribute to Moto2 prodigies

The brilliance of rookie Acosta this season was the first blow to Miller’s hopes.

Acosta made it impossible for KTM not to promote him into their official team.

Next year, Fermin Aldeguer is a guaranteed rookie to be joining Ducati but other Moto2 stars are linked.

Ai Ogura, Joe Roberts, Tony Arbolino and Alonso Lopez have been discussed for the various MotoGP vacancies.

“The game is changing every year,” Miller said.

“I have been through so many different genres of MotoGP in my short tenure.

“I’ve had a good run, if it does come to an end.

“There is so much talent coming through. The things that some of these kids can do on bikes is phenomenal.

“You can’t be angry at progress. But I feel like I can be an old dog who is taught a few more tricks!

“Whether or not we get the chance is another question…”

Miller is in his 10th season of MotoGP. He has represented Honda, Ducati and now KTM in the premier class.