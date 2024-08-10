Doubt thrown on Pecco Bagnaia’s hope to enter Suzuka 8 Hours

Pecco Bagnaia has been told to prioritise the MotoGP title fight rather than entering the Suzuka 8 Hours.

This year’s edition of the famous Japanese endurance race was won by Honda, featuring MotoGP rider Johann Zarco.

But Ducati were notable for supporting a Kagayama team, who rode Panigale V4s, overseen by Paolo Ciabatti.

“Prepare everything well, I’m coming later,” Bagnaia teased amid rumours that Ducati will enter a factory team to next year’s Suzuka 8 Hours.

Valentino Rossi is among the MotoGP legends who has entered - and won - the Suzuka 8 Hours making it appealing for Bagnaia to emulate.

But Neil Hodgson told TNT Sports: “I’d be very surprised if he did.

“Because the priority for a MotoGP rider is to win the MotoGP championship.

“Pecco will be up against Marc next season. It’s a gruelling season with 22 rounds.

“I’d be very, very surprised.”

Sylvain Guintoli replied: “I think he’ll go if there’s no clashes in the dates.”

Hodgson said: “Mick Doohan did the 8 Hours at the peak of his career.”

Guintoli, an experienced entrant to the Suzuka 8 Hours, said about the project that Ducati assisted this year: “They showed that the team was strong.

“The bike was fast in straight lines. Maybe too fast because it made the fuel consumption high. Their pit stop strategy was a little off.

“But they had the speed, and fast riders, and were able to do great lap time. The package is competitive.

“If the Ducati factory saw this, they’ll want to use them for the project in Suzuka.

“If somebody can help them with fuel consumption and the pit stop, then Ducati can.

“A major part of the work done by engineers is to save fuel, which at Suzuka is very important.”

Completing the race in Japan would be another feather in the cap of the Italian manufacturer who are dominating MotoGP and World Superbikes.

Hodgson asked: “What’s left for Ducati to achieve? What haven’t they won?

“This year they’ve gone into motocross and, already, their level is incredible. They will enter the world championship with a full factory team next year.

“The Suzuka 8 Hours is an enigma. Bear in mind, who owns the Suzuka track? Honda. And Honda dominate there.

“Do you think Ducati would like to go and pinch it from them? Of course!

“If anyone would be motivated, it would be Pecco. But I just can’t see it…”