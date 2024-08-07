Ducati GP23 vow hints at boost for Marc Marquez in MotoGP title race

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says “what can be improved on the GP23, we will do it” for the rest of the 2024 MotoGP season.

This comment comes after a British Grand Prix weekend in which the step forward in performance Ducati has made with its 2024 challenger was at its most evident.

In both races at Silverstone, the top three spots were locked out by GP24s, with Enea Bastianini leading the way.

Unlike at this stage of the 2023 season, in which a year-old Ducati had won twice, no 2023-spec Desmosedici has breached the top step of the podium in either a sprint or a grand prix so far.

Marc Marquez, who was fourth in the British GP and is now 62 points off the championship lead, noted that the GP24 of his title rivals was now showing clear gains compared to the GP23 at certain tracks now.

Speaking to Sky Italy following the British GP, Dall’Igna praised the efforts of his team in how it has improved its 2024 bike but has vowed to keep boosting the GP23 until the end of the campaign.

“As always, we try to work on the problems, and I think we have done a good job,” he said.

“We have definitely improved the GP24 in the aspects in which the GP23 was a little weaker.

“It has been noticed here [in Silverstone], but also on other circuits. I have to say that the guys at the factory have done a really good job.

“As always, everything comes from understanding certain mechanisms and certain problems.

“When you understand certain things, then it is easier to apply the solutions.

“So what can be improved on the GP23, we will do it, and we will continue to do it for the rest of the year.”

Gigi Dall'Igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February

For the most part, Marquez has been accepting of his technical situation since joining Ducati but has managed nine podiums across sprints and grands prix in 2024 in the first 10 rounds.

However, he did note at Silverstone that even when he is able to get the set-up on his bike right to fight at the front he is doing so on the limit.

While there likely won’t be any major gains to be had on the GP23 compared to the GP24 as the rest of the season unfolds, Dall’Igna’s comments come at an interesting point in the title battle.

Leading the way is Pramac’s Jorge Martin, while a double win for Enea Bastianini has moved him ahead of Marquez in the standings to third and just 49 points off first.

Both Martin and Bastianini are leaving Ducati at the end of the season, having both been passed over for the second factory team seat in favour of Marquez.

From the moment Martin signed for Aprilia it has been seen as inconceivable that Ducati would continue to throw its full support behind him and Pramac and let him take the #1 plate to a rival.

Now Bastianini has shown he could do the same, Ducati’s dilemma could be helped by some of its GP23 riders - like Marquez - getting improvements that could help them break up the GP24 battle at the front.