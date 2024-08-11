“Political” theory touted for Trackhouse’s big rider line-up decision

Trackhouse could be negotiating with other riders to put pressure on a negotiation to sign Joe Roberts, it has been theorised.

Moto2 starlet Ai Ogura shockingly emerged as the top contender to land the Trackhouse MotoGP seat in 2025 ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Crash.net asked Ogura at Silverstone and he grinned in response: “What I can say now is please wait for the announcement! I’ve got nothing else to say yet.

“Well, If I go up (to MotoGP), there are two options.”

Choosing Ogura is a surprise because his Moto2 rival Roberts was long thought to be the likeliest rider to land the Trackhouse bike.

Trackhouse’s rebrand this year makes them the only American-backed MotoGP team, and Roberts could become the only US rider in the premier class.

“I’d be blown away if they choose Ogura over Roberts,” Neil Hodgson told TNT Sports.

“If they wanted an experienced rider, and Miguel Oliveira was moving, then get Jack Miller because it looks like he’s out of a rider.

“He’s got a load of experience, he’s ridden the Ducati and the KTM, he could help the project. That makes sense to me.

“But to have a rookie, Ogura? Who we rated, by the way, he is super-talented. But surely as an American team, with what they’re trying to achieve, with Liberty Media, trying to grow the sport in America, you’ve got the perfect rider in Roberts.

“He is super-talented. I know it’s taken him longer to get to where he is, but some riders do!”

However, Sylvain Guintoli wondered if Trackhouse’s interest in Ogura could be to speed up a negotiation to seal their true priority, Roberts.

“The discussions are political, also for Trackhouse,” Guintoli said.

“If you’ve got an obvious choice, there is no need for the team to get extra support to bring the rider in.

“If the team are considering seriously another rider, maybe they can pull different strings to get Roberts into the team. Maybe that’s the goal.”

Raul Fernandez has already signed a new contract to stay with Aprilia’s satellite project.

But the future of Oliveira remains uncertain, despite team boss Davide Brivio insisting it was his priority to convince his most experienced rider to stay.

Oliveira has been linked with Pramac Yamaha, giving Trackhouse a choice for who to trust with their vacant bike.