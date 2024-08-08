Jake Dixon backed for Pramac Yamaha ahead of less-suited Moto2 rival

Jake Dixon’s suitability for the Yamaha has seen him touted for the new Pramac project by some inside the paddock.

Dixon delivered a sensational home victory in the Moto2 race at last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

But while he doesn’t have a clear route into MotoGP, Moto2 rival Tony Arbolino is in the mix for a step up with Pramac Yamaha, according to Sky Italia.

“It’s a possibility,” Sylvain Guintoli reacted to TNT Sports.

“He had a difficult start to the season but it’s getting better now. He’s not an obvious choice.

“Miguel Oliveira, in my opinion, is a great choice. He’s an interesting rider and, for them, would make a lot of sense.

“If they go for a younger rider, it’s a bit surprising.

“There are other guys out there who you’d be thinking of.”

Guintoli said before Dixon’s emphatic home victory: “His riding style would be good on a Yamaha.

“I remember when Fabio Quartararo came up to MotoGP. People were thinking that he hadn’t dominated in Moto2. But the riding style…

“The riding style of Dixon [could help] Yamaha.”

Dixon said at Silverstone about his MotoGP hopes: “I started racing when I was 14-years-old and how many other people in the Grand Prix paddock started when they were 14?

"So, I’m naturally going to be a little bit older when I come to Grand Prix.

“I wish I could be going to MotoGP, but everything happens for a reason: if I’m meant to go, I’m meant to go one day, if not, so be it, I’m here to try to win a world title, I’ve always dreamt of being a world champion and I’ll always try to do that.”

However, Alonso Lopez is another Moto2 starlet with a chance at the Pramac Yamaha seat.

"Who knows,” Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said about Lopez to Sky Italia.

“We said a couple of years ago that he is a rider we are interested in.

“We are following his career, when the right time comes for him to move up to the premier class we can think about it.”

Guintoli reacted: “They need someone with no experience [of a MotoGP bike].

“That can be good. Like Pedro Acosta this season. He went onto his bike with no experience of MotoGP, so it was normal. He didn’t know it before with no aero, with a different engine.

“They need somebody like that. It’s a tough choice though. Somebody like Lopez…”