Bombshell turnaround as Jack Miller close to signing for new MotoGP team

Jack Miller is reportedly set to remain on the MotoGP grid in 2025 with a lifeline at Pramac Yamaha to be announced soon.

The four-time grand prix winner’s time in MotoGP looked like it would be coming to an end after the 2024 season, having been cast out of the KTM stable.

During the British Grand Prix weekend, he told the assembled media that “the phone hasn’t been ringing” with MotoGP options and there were reports prior to the Silverstone round that Ducati had offered him a World Superbike contract.

However, during the British GP, Miller was spotted with his manager Aki Ajo leaving the Pramac hospitality where it is understood he was having a meeting about a potential return to the squad when it becomes a Yamaha satellite next year.

According to motosans.es, the deal is done and Miller will join Miguel Oliveira at the Pramac squad aboard factory Yamahas in 2025.

Sky Italia report that Miller is “getting closer and closer” to penning a contract with Pramac.

Miller previously raced for Pramac on a Ducati between 2018 and 2020, before stepping up to the Italian marque’s factory effort in 2021 alongside current double world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

His had been a name initially linked with Pramac upon news of its Yamaha switch, though it seemed like a rookie from Moto2 would likely get the second satellite M1.

Miller also had Trackhouse links, though it looks like the American squad will field Ai Ogura alongside Raul Fernandez in 2025.

According to es.motorsport.com, Australia’s Linfox group - owner of Phillip Island - held talks with Gresini about taking over the satellite Ducati squad, which would have kept Miller on the grid.

However, Nadia Padovani reportedly refused this offer of a takeover and shut the door to a lifeline for Miller.

It is thought Dorna’s desire to diversify the MotoGP grid has been one factor in keeping Miller around for 2025, though he has always made it clear that he would never want a ride purely based on his passport.

But Miller has been instrumental as a development rider over the last decade.

He was the first to race the initial version of Ducati’s ride height systems while at Pramac, and continued to test new items for the Italian brand even after signing his factory KTM deal.

Adored by the Pramac structure, Miller’s experience of Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery coupled with Oliveira’s knowledge of the KTM and Aprilia, will prove to be a major boost for Yamaha as it continues its rebuilding phase.

Miller will also reunite with Yamaha’s technical director Max Bartolini, whom he previously worked with at Ducati.