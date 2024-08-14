Pecco Bagnaia stars in Juventus third kit reveal

With international tournaments and the Olympics over, the club football season is now returning, and reigning MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia has linked up with Juventus to launch their new third kit.

Bagnaia, who has made reference on several occasions to his support of the serial Italian Champions throughout his MotoGP career, featured in promotional content put out by Juventus for the launch of its new blue and gold third kit.

“The reflection of the moon in the starry skies serves as inspiration,” Juventus says of the kit, which was unveiled in the two weeks between the 10th and 11th stops on Bagnaia’s MotoGP title defence: the British Grand Prix, where he finished third; and the Austrian Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend.

It’s not the first footballing reference Bagnaia has been a part of this year, as his Ducati Lenovo Team donned the Maglia Azzurro colours of the Italian national sports teams ahead of this summer’s Euro 2024 football tournament, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bagnaia’s compatriot and fellow Ducati rider, Fabio Di Giannantonio, has also linked up with his favourite football team recently, being introduced at the beginning of the Roma vs Napoli Serie A match in December last year. Di Giannantonio’s ‘wolf’ logo which features on his helmet is inspired by AS Roma’s club crest, which features the founding brothers of Rome, Romulus and Remus, suckling on the Capitoline Wolf.

Back in 2021, after he won the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo was introduced to the Parc de Princes before a PSG game, and Marc Marquez has in the past ridden a Honda RC213V around the RB Leipzig stadium in the run up to the 2019 German Grand Prix.