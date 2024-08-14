HRC linked with former KTM MotoGP technical boss

Fabiano Sterlacchini, who it was announced earlier this year was leaving KTM having joined as their technical director at the beginning of 2023, is now linked with a role at Honda’s MotoGP project.

Sterlacchini’s KTM departure was confirmed by KTM Sporting Director Pit Beirer at the German Grand Prix earlier this year, when Beirer said that the Austrian brand had been unable to agree terms for a renewal with Sterlacchini.

The Italian, who worked in Ducati’s technical department before his switch to KTM at the end of 2022, is now reported to be on his way to Honda, according to Motorsport.com.

Securing Sterlacchini would be the second big technical name it has brought in from other manufacturers since 2022, after Ken Kawauchi joined HRC following the withdrawal of Suzuki from MotoGP.

It would also be Honda’s first acquisition of major European engineering talent, a sign that HRC is conforming to the increasingly Euro-centric norms of MotoGP. Yamaha took a similar path in recent years, signing Italian engineer Luca Marmorini to lead its engine development, as well as Massimo Bartolini who joined Yamaha, from Ducati, as technical director between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Motorsport.com reports that Sterlacchini would arrive at HRC no earlier than November, should the Japanese manufacturer be able to finalise a deal with the Italian, meaning that Sterlacchini’s influence on development would likely not be felt at Honda until some way through the 2025 season, when it is likely to have the same testing and development concessions as this year.

The new MotoGP concessions system entitles Honda, which scored less than 35 per cent of the total points available in 2023, to unlimited private testing at any GP circuit, free in-season engine development, up to two aerodynamic updates per season, and up to six wildcard entries per season.