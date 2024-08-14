Ducati MotoGP boss “accepts criticism” over Marc Marquez signing

The results of the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone raised questions over Ducati’s choice of riders for the 2025 season.

The race was won by Enea Bastianini, who also took his first-ever Sprint win on Saturday, as the Italian hunted down and beat Jorge Martin in the closing stages of the 20-lap Sunday race.

Both riders have been let go by Ducati for 2025, with Martin heading from Bologna to Noale to join Aprilia, and Bastianini heading to the Tech3 KTM team.

The reason for their respective departures is the arrival of Marc Marquez — who finished fourth in Silverstone, just behind the rider he will join in the factory garage next year, Francesco Bagnaia — to the factory Ducati team from next season.

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport at Silverstone that he understands criticism levelled against him and Ducati for the rider decisions they’ve made.

After Bastianini’s British victory, and expanding on the decision to replace him with Marquez from 2025, Dall’Igna said: “I am extremely happy for him [Bastianini]. Unfortunately, we had to choose one rider out of three. However, all of them would have deserved to be in the official team. As I have always said, it was a very difficult decision to make from a professional and sporting point of view, but also a human one. It’s clear that I’m here to receive criticism and accept it as it should be.”

2024 has seen Ducati take a major step forward in performance. A new Michelin rear tyre has arrived for this year which has seen lap and race records significantly lowered, but which also appears to suit the characteristics of the Desmosedici GP24 better than its title-winning predecessor, the GP23 ridden this year by Marquez.

After Silverstone, the #93 told Sky Sport that “It seems that we are getting further and further away, race after race. I don't know if it's because they are simply going faster, or if they have introduced some new features on the bike.”

A move to the factory team next year of course means that Marquez will have the latest Ducati equipment, which in the last few years has meant the most competitive equipment in MotoGP. Dall’Igna, though, insists that maintaining such a performance level is not certain for Ducati.

“Each year is a completely new book and a lot will depend on how the various teams have worked over the winter,” he told Sky Sport. “We already have ideas that we are developing, but you never know what the competition can do. What’s important, however, is to focus on today, then we will think about next year.

“Personally, I’m happy with the performance of the motorcycle. We’ve been at a very good level for a long time and we hope to continue this way.”