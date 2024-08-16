MotoGP Austria: Fabio di Giannantonio diagnosed with dislocated shoulder

Fabio di Giannantonio injured during Friday afternoon accident at the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio,2024 Austrian MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio,2024 Austrian MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio has been diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder following his Friday afternoon accident at the Austrian MotoGP.

The Italian fell when his GP23 became unsettled on a kerb during the transition from left to right at the fast Turn 8 kink.

After losing the front, Diggia rolled heavily through the gravel trap.

The 25-year-old, newly confirmed as a factory-supported VR46 rider for the next two seasons, will now undergo a further check-up at the Judenberg hospital.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi also fell during the session, but was unharmed and claimed direct Qualifying 2 access with ninth place.

