MotoGP Austria: Fabio di Giannantonio diagnosed with dislocated shoulder

Fabio di Giannantonio has been diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder following his Friday afternoon accident at the Austrian MotoGP.

The Italian fell when his GP23 became unsettled on a kerb during the transition from left to right at the fast Turn 8 kink.

After losing the front, Diggia rolled heavily through the gravel trap.

The 25-year-old, newly confirmed as a factory-supported VR46 rider for the next two seasons, will now undergo a further check-up at the Judenberg hospital.

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi also fell during the session, but was unharmed and claimed direct Qualifying 2 access with ninth place.