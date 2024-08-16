Cause of 300kph Pedro Acosta Austrian MotoGP FP1 crash identified?

Simon Crafar explains how the damage to Pedro Acosta’s bike from his first FP1 crash impacted his second crash two minutes later.

Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, first FP1 crash. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, first FP1 crash. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

In first practice for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, home manufacturer KTM suffered three crashes.

Brad Binder crashed at turn 2b, the second part of the first sector chicane, and Pedro Acosta had the same crash towards the end of the session.

When Acosta crashed, he remounted his KTM RC16 and started another lap without pitting, going on to crash heavily at turn four. 

Acosta locked the front at, according to the on-board TV graphic, around 305kph or 190mph, and fortunately separated from his bike as it headed towards the inside wall. 

Acosta was okay, and competed in Practice on Friday afternoon, but failed to make Q2.

Simon Crafar, on the MotoGP world feed commentary, immediately concluded that “the front locked as he touched the brake.”

For Crafar, the video of the crash indicated that the front tyre was unloaded and lost grip as Acosta touched the brake. 

“To me, there’s for some reason no weight on the front at that moment, and no grip," he said.

Subsequent replays then showed the left side of Acosta’s fairing, which showed significant damage and the absence of almost all the wings.

“That does answer something,” Crafar said. “He’s clearly going to have less downforce, isn’t he? 

"As he gets it into that straight, the front is going to be glued to the road less because the wings on the left-hand side were damaged from the initial crash on the left [in turn 2b], so it will have less downforce when he goes to grab that brake.”

Acosta was 11th-fastest in Friday practice at the Austrian MotoGP.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
43m ago
Marc Marquez’s hope of halting GP24 onslaught in Austria looks difficult
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Could Sebastian Vettel return to F1 with Audi?
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Cause of 300kph Pedro Acosta Austrian MotoGP FP1 crash identified?
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, first FP1 crash. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, first FP1 crash. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP Austria: Fabio di Giannantonio diagnosed with dislocated shoulder
Fabio di Giannantonio,2024 Austrian MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio,2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton shed light on fitness routines of top drivers
Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton
Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Moto2
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Ai Ogura, Austria, Practice, 2024
Ai Ogura, Austria, Practice, 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Race Report
3h ago
Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest, Binder only KTM in Q2
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
3h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Friday Practice as it happened
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose