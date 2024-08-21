New European MotoGP base to tempt Sterlacchini to Honda?

Honda to join Yamaha in establishing a European MotoGP design base?

Joan Mir, Luca Marini
With the distance from Italy to Austria cited as among the reasons for KTM failing to agree a contract extension with Fabiano Sterlacchini, a MotoGP project with an Italian base seemed his likely future destination.

Those with an Italian connection include not only Sterlacchini’s former employer Ducati, but Aprilia and also Yamaha, which has been increasing the design responsibilities of its base in Milan.

Honda meanwhile looked out of the running since it currently only has a European logistical base, in Spain, while the engineering side of the RC213V is undertaken in Japan.

But, according to Speedweek.com, that could all change with plans for a new HRC European base in Milan.

That would put Sterlacchini, who previously held the title of Vice President of Technology in Road Racing at KTM, potentially in contention and his name was linked with HRC during the Austrian MotoGP weekend.

Factory test rider Stefan Bradl told Speedweek that people should not 'underestimate' Honda despite the RC213V continuing to languish at the bottom of the constructors' standings.

"Honda is doing something, it's not like nothing is happening," Bradl said. 

"Look at what Honda has achieved in the past. It also took Ducati twelve years to become world champions again and to win a riders' title after Stoner.

"Don't underestimate Honda, which is why no one here should bury their head in the sand. The day will come when something happens again."

Meanwhile, Yamaha’s boss Lin Jarvis previously played down the prospect of Sterlacchini joining the M1 project, telling Crash.net:

“At this moment, we are not searching for a person with Fabiano's profile, but I value the excellent personal relationship we have, and I wish him all the very best for the future.”

