Jack Miller “acts the fool, plays the joker” but will be “perfect” for Yamaha

Jack Miller has been backed to be the “perfect asset” for Yamaha’s development, despite his jovial character.

The popular Australian appears to have rescued his MotoGP career with a 2025 switch to Yamaha’s new Pramac satellite team, just weeks after admitting his days in the premier class were numbered.

Miller will suit Yamaha’s requirement to climb back to the summit of MotoGP, it has been claimed.

“It definitely seems like it’s got legs,” Neil Hodgson told TNT Sports about the Pramac rumours.

“We’ve been asking questions to people who would know. Not one person has said ‘no that won’t happen’.

“We were first told, at the beginning, that they wanted experience.

“Then it changed to an experienced rider, in Miguel Oliveira, and a hard charger like an Alonso Lopez, Sergio Garcia or Ai Ogura.

“But the right thing for Yamaha - for everyone concerned - is to get experienced riders on the bike.

“Jack acts the fool and plays the joker but his feedback is fantastic, he’s a hard worker, and a good motivator in the team. He would be the perfect asset.”

Alex Lowes added about Pramac’s switch of manufacturer next year: “It’s a big change for them. They were the reference satellite team on the Ducatis.

“All things being equal, you would not choose Yamaha over Ducati.

“It’s a project - they want to run a Moto2 team in the future, bring young talent over.

“They are taking a different stance with the team. The problem for Pramac at the moment is the competitiveness of the bike, so having experience there is not a bad thing.”

Hodgson replied: “You would never jump off a Ducati. But it wasn’t that many years ago…”

Lowes: “Yamaha won everything. They will be back. It never stands still, it’s always changing.”

Hodgson warned: “I can’t see the step next year, I can’t see Yamaha fighting for wins next year. But maybe the year after, with what they will learn.”

Lowes: “Having more bikes on the grid is only positive. More data, pushing each other. Cal Crutchlow had an injury, Alex Rins had an injury, Fabio Quartararo has been trying to steer the ship on his own.”

KTM rider Miller’s move to Pramac Yamaha has not been confirmed although he has admitted to entering talks with an unnamed MotoGP team.

KTM squeezed Miller out of their project because they wanted to promote Pedro Acosta from their satellite Tech3 team to the factory squad in 2025.

KTM then surprised Miller by not offering him the Tech3 seat, instead naming a new-look duo of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.

It briefly appeared that no opportunities would arise for Miller who was linked with a Ducati World Superbikes seat.

But, after his admission that he might be forced off the grid next year, Miller is now reportedly close to signing for Pramac Yamaha.