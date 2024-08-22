Valentino Rossi: Marco Bezzecchi “in a very difficult psychological situation"

Marco Bezzecchi’s decision last year to stay with the VR46 Ducati team in MotoGP has not had the desired results.

A three-times GP winner in 2023 on a VR46 Desmosedici GP22, Bezzecchi figured that remaining with year-old Ducati machinery in 2024 would continue to yield strong results, perhaps strong enough to earn himself a ride alongside Francesco Bagnaia in the factory Ducati team in 2025, and so chose VR46's GP23 for 2024 rather than a factory-spec GP24 at the Pramac team.

With the GP23, though, Bezzecchi has managed only one podium from the first 11 Grands Prix of the 2024 season, a lack of results caused by a poor adaptation to the 2023 Desmosedici.

Bezzecchi has earned himself a factory ride for 2025, but with Aprilia, alongside Jorge Martin, rather than at Ducati.

According to VR46 team owner and mentor to Bezzecchi, Valentino Rossi, the issues the Italian is facing with the GP23 have leaked beyond the technical and into the mental.

"He's in a very difficult psychological situation,” Rossi told Sky Italia. “Last year, the old bike [Desmosedici GP22] was probably even better than the new one [GP23] up to a certain point in the season. So when you had the right weekend you could win.

“This year, he [Bezzecchi] decided to stay with us even though we had the old bike [GP23].

“The '23 edition of the Ducati is a bit complicated, more grumpy. He found himself struggling a lot [in the sprint race] and fighting for eighth place and it's difficult.

“But we want to try to stay close and try to keep him motivated at all times to be able to get a good result before the end."

Bezzecchi’s move to Aprilia of course left his seat open at VR46 for 2025. On a one-year deal, it will be filled by Franco Morbidelli, one of the original members of the VR46 Academy.

"We are very very happy to have Morbidelli with us because Franco is the first Academy rider after Sic [Marco Simoncelli],” Rossi said.

“So I am very happy to have him race with us and he is also very excited, and I am very happy with our lineup for next year.

“There are two Italian riders: Di Giannantonio is doing very well and is well liked by Ducati, on the other hand we have Franco who is also an Academy rider.”

Morbidelli’s one-year contract at VR46 is expected to leave the door open to a switch for factory-contracted Fermin Aldeguer in 2026, thanks to the position as Ducati’s official satellite team that VR46 will assume next season.