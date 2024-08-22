Watch: Alex Rins ‘visor cam’ as Yamaha completes private Misano MotoGP test

The Monster Yamaha MotoGP team completed the first of its four visits to Misano over the next month with a two-day private test at the Italian track this week.

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins were joined at the test by former MotoGP title runner-up Andrea Dovizioso, replacing injured factory test rider Cal Crutchlow.

Also on track - due to concessions - were Repsol Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini, with other MotoGP machines from the Ducati (Michele Pirro) and KTM (Dani Pedrosa) test teams.

VR46 Academy MotoGP riders Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli were present with production bikes, GPone.com reports, with rookie Pedro Acosta on a Moto2 machine.

Valentino Rossi also joined in the action, at his local track, on an R1.

At the end of Yamaha's test, Rins released this video on Instagram, which includes riding footage shot from inside his helmet visor.

After next weekend’s Aragon MotoGP, Quartararo and Rins will return to Misano for the San Marino round on September 6-8.

That will be followed by an official post-race test on Monday, September 9 and then the second MotoGP round at the circuit, in place of Kazakhstan, on September 20-22.