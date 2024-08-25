Theory touted that Marc Marquez will “turn up next year and smoke everybody!”

A theory has been suggested that Marc Marquez could already prioritising 2025.

The Gresini rider has got the nod to step into the official Ducati factory team next season, crucially meaning he steps off a year-old bike and onto the newest version.

With equal machinery to current factory star Pecco Bagnaia, Marquez could take their battle to a new level.

But, this year after 11 rounds, Marquez has not won a sprint or a grand prix. He has fallen 83 points behind championship leader Bagnaia.

“He spent so much time trying to deflect pressure and expectation,” Alex Lowes told TNT Sport in Austria last weekend.

“It’s Marc Marquez! Surely he just wants to beat them? That attitude was there at the start of the season.

“I feel like he’s pushing because he is making mistakes in practice sessions.

“He is probably thinking his No 1 target this year was to get the factory bike.

“Now he’s going to look after himself, turn up next year and smoke everybody!

“You wouldn’t be surprised. He’s that sort of character and talent.”

However, Marquez has been warned that wearing red in 2025 and stepping onto Ducati’s latest bike is no guarantee of victory.

He will join Bagnaia who is currently in red-hot form, having won both races last weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

“The way Pecco has gone up a gear… he’s a two-time world champion and could easily be a three-time champion at the start of next year, in his absolute prime,” Neil Hodgson said.

“Marc will go head-to-head with him in the same garage. We know Marc is not in his absolute prime.

“It might not be the foregone conclusion that a lot of us have thought…”

Lowes added: “He is relentless, Pecco. After a mistake he bounces back and gets to the front.

“If Marc keeps making unforced errors - Germany, Silverstone - you can’t be giving too much to Pecco. You know Valentino will be all over Pecco!”

Hodgson pointed out a crucial moment that proves Bagnaia’s competitive spirit this year.

“Pecco crashed on the last lap of the sprint in Barcelona,” he said.

“The next day he took the lead at the same corner that he crashed at.

“The mental strength it takes to do that, that relentless self-belief and confidence. It’s so impressive, it’s the sign of a true champion.”

MotoGP returns next weekend at Aragon where Marquez will again scrap for a maiden win on a Ducati.